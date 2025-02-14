Marvel Reveals First Look at the Deadly Villains Eddie Brock and Carnage Want to Kill

Eddie Brock and Carnage are setting out to rid the Marvel Universe of its deadliest villains. The former Venom host and sadistic symbiote are usually on opposite sides, but for the first time, they’re working together in an all-new series titled Eddie Brock: Carnage from writer Charles Soule and artist Jesus Saiz. The first issue came out this week and already delivered surprising twists and turns, with the biggest coming on the final page as we saw a sneak peek at villains the duo will be hunting. Now, we find out what villains are next on Eddie Brock and Carnage’s hit list.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Eddie Brock: Carnage #2 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz, as well as the cover of Eddie Brock: Carnage #4. The pages from Eddie Brock: Carnage #2 teases a fight between Eddie and Bushwacker as we flashback to Eddie’s past. We see him as Venom sitting on his King in Black throne with giant symbiote wings spread wide from his back. Eddie’s conversation with Bushwacker appears to be taking place inside an interrogation cell. Next, we see Eddie and Carnage near death at the end of Venom War, where they decided to work together to survive.

There’s a splash page of Bushwacker turning his right arm into a huge gun to fire a blast of energy at Eddie Brock, who is consumed by Carnage and dodges at the last minute. Iban Coello’s cover of Eddie Brock: Carnage #4 features the next villain Eddie and Carnage go after: Muse, who fans will soon get to see in live-action in Daredevil: Born Again.

eddie brock: carnage #4 cover

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #4

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JESÚS SAIZ

Cover by IBAN COELLO

A REVIVAL TO DIE FOR!

Eddie and Carnage travel to the Windy City following a tip that the notorious serial killer MUSE has returned from the dead to continue his work. The hunter will become the hunted when Carnage springs a deadly trap. Meanwhile, Misty Knight circles in on Eddie’s whereabouts.

On Sale 5/28

The final moments of Eddie Brock: Carnage #4 take readers inside Eddie’s mind, where he’s having a conversation with Carnage about who exactly they’re going to kill next. We see a wall lined with photos featuring the likes of Galactus, Silver Surfer, Hela, Phoenix, Bullseye, and Elektra.

Galactus, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and Hela can be considered omega-level characters. They’re adventures typically take them to the cosmos or other realms like Asgard, whereas until recently Carnage and Venom have been Earth-based characters. However, Eddie Brock was formerly the King in Black and ruler over all the symbiotes, while Carnage has been traveling across the Marvel Universe amassing power, turning the symbiote into something not unlike a god. Carnage must have liked his taste at new power, and is looking to get more of it by slaying these powerful heroes and villains.

The exclusive first look at Eddie Brock: Carnage #2 is below. The issue goes on sale March 19th, with Eddie Brock: Carnage #4 on sale May 28th.

