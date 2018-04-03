Exclusive Preview: Empowered And Sistah Spooky Take On The Junk Food Elemental

You might think your high school experience was rough, but you’ve got nothing on Sistah Spooky.

Spooky’s troubled high school experience involves immortal beauties with serious anger issues, demons, and crazed monsters made from people gorging themselves. That sounds surreal, but it’s only the beginning of the craziness in this exclusive preview of Empowered & Sistah Spooky’s High School Hell #4.

As you can check out in the preview, the duo finds themselves face to face with a junk food elemental, and yeah, it’s as gross and insane as it sounds. Unfortunately in this demonic dimension Empowered and Spooky’s powers aren’t at full strength, so they’ll have to find the monster’s Achilles heel to take him down…but don’t think the two are prepared for just how gross that might end up being.

Fans are learning more about Spooky’s origins in this series, something writer Adam Warren is having a lot of fun with.

“While Empowered has mentioned in passing that young Theresa endured traumatizing social experiences in her teen years, this is the first time we’ve been able to explore these foundational experiences in any detail—though, here, conveyed though the wildly over-the-top, funhouse-mirror distortions of a truly infernal vision of familiar high school tropes,” Warren said. “Cyberbullying, weaponized gossip, social ostracism, body shaming, binge eating, ruthless jockeying for in-group status—we get to deal with heavy, depressingly real-world issues like these through a funny-but-not-always-funny lens of wacky caricature and magic-fueled exaggeration. It’s fun, folks! No, really!”

Empowered & Sistah Spooky’s High School Hell #4 is written by Adam Warren and drawn by Carla Speed McNeil. Colors are provided by Jenn Manley Lee with a cover by McNeil. The official description is included below.

“Trapped in the high-school hellscape’s cafeteria, Empowered and Sistah Spooky desperately battle the high-calorie threat of a ginormous junk-food elemental before facing off against a trio of Spooky’s vengeful ex-classmates, whose blonde manes have been infernally transformed into head-lopping Weapons of Magical Destruction! Off with their heads!”

Empowered & Sistah Spooky’s High School Hell #4 hits comic stores on April 18.