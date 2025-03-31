Amazing Spider-Man is gonna put some dirt in your eye. When 2007’s Spider-Man 3 gave Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) an emo haircut and had him confidently strut down the street to the tune of James Brown’s “People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul,” it was because of the corrupting influence of an alien symbiote. “Emo Peter” would be brought back from the dark side, but the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man never lived it down: the meme-able dance has been mocked or recreated in everything from the 2018 animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to the anime My Deer Friend Nokotan.

The latest to poke fun is this week’s volume-ending Amazing Spider-Man #70 from writer Joe Kelly and artist Ed McGuinness, who took over creative duties on the flagship Spidey title in November. After spending the last few issues down in the dumps, Peter meets up with Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat, and she makes him promise “to keep emo Peter at bay.”



“No one likes emo Peter,” Felicia says, “and don’t get me started on dancing emo Peter.”

In November’s Amazing Spider-Man #61, Earth’s new Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom, chose Spider-Man as Earth’s champion to fulfill Doctor Strange’s covenant with Cyttorak, the god of destruction and patron of the unstoppable Juggernaut.

If, as Sorcerer Supreme, Strange could defeat Cyttorak’s scions in battle, then the god would maintain the Crimson Casket of Cyttorak, a barrier between Earth and an ancient cosmic force of destruction called the Blight. As Doom’s delegate, that responsibility fell to Spider-Man.

Doom equipped Spider-Man with arcane armor and eight of the life-restoring Reeds of Raggadorr, granting the wall-crawler eight extra lives he’d need to defend Earth against the scions of Cyttorak: his children Cradios, Cyperion, Cyntros, Cyrios, and twins Callix and Cyra. Spider-Man died repeatedly — and was repeatedly resurrected — but he finally quit in January’s Amazing Spider-Man #65.

When Cyra’s challenge forced Spider-Man to suffer by experiencing the inevitable deaths of countless lives, including his loved ones, Peter Parker called it quits. Discouraged and despondent, Peter spent the next few issues in a deep depression, even after a bodily-displaced Strange warned him that abdicating his responsibilities as the champion of the covenant would doom the world.

Bailey Briggs, a.k.a. Spider-Boy, and Peter’s on-and-off girlfriend, Shay Marken, failed to comfort Peter, who turned to a former flame: Felicia. Their romance briefly rekindled, she let Peter crash in her apartment as he let the X-Men — Cyclops, Psylocke, Tempest, Kid Omega, Magik, and the Juggernaut — battle the scion Callix. It took Peter witnessing the deaths of his friends and Aunt May to shake him out of his despair, and he used the last four Reeds of Raggadorr to resurrect the civilians he let die by his inaction.



Spider-Man then died fighting Callix, but was eventually resurrected a final time when Cyra — who had become inspired by the mortal’s sacrifices — sacrificed her immortality as the daughter of Cyttorak to bring Spider-Man back to life as a Juggernaut.

The Amazing Spider-Man #70 ended with the unstoppable Spider-Naut battling the Blight and then using the last of his Crimson magic to power the Crimson Casket, the only thing protecting the Earth from being destroyed by the Blight. But even with Spider-Man willing to sacrifice his one and only life, Cyttorak took his place, becoming the Crimson Casket to shield the world from the Blight’s destruction. The mortal Spider-Man returned to Earth… and swore he’d never again do magic.

Kelly will stay on the book as Marvel relaunches Amazing Spider-Man with a new No. 1, on sale April 3, with artists Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr.