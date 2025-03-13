Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing Series Coming to Comics (Empyrean Series Explained)

The wildly popular Empyrean series is expanding into a new medium as Ten Speed Graphic, Piatkus, and Entangled Publishing announced a graphic novel adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling fantasy saga. The publishing collaboration will adapt the first three books in the series: Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm. This significant expansion of the Empyrean universe comes after the series dominated bestseller lists, with Yarros herself taking on adaptation duties to ensure the graphic novels capture the essence of her original work. The adaptation will divide each original novel into two graphic volumes, creating an extensive visual exploration of the dragon-filled world that has captivated millions of readers worldwide.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with the amazing team at Ten Speed on this project,” Yarros stated in the official announcement. “There is something so special about seeing your words come to life through art and I feel fortunate to have that experience in this medium. I can’t wait to dig in with the talented team of artists and editors to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for readers.” This hands-on approach from the author indicates a commitment to maintaining the integrity of the original narrative while adapting it to a visual format that can potentially reach new audiences.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ten Speed and Rebecca on this project,” said Liz Pelletier, CEO and Publisher of Entangled Publishing. “What an incredible opportunity to harness the power of visual storytelling! We can’t wait for Empyrean fans to fall in love with this series all over again, and for a whole new community of readers to meet Violet, Xaden, and their dragons for the first time.” This enthusiasm from the original publisher reinforces the collaborative nature of the project and its goal of expanding the readership.

“Ten Speed is so honored to collaborate with Rebecca and Entangled to create graphic adaptations that the incredible Empyrean fan community will love — true to the original books, stunning to look at, and additive to the reading experience in the way that only graphic storytelling can be,” expressed Kaitlin Ketchum, Editorial Director of Ten Speed Graphic who negotiated the deal and will edit the books.

“Piatkus is beyond delighted to collaborate with Ten Speed, Entangled, and Rebecca Yarros on this incredible project,” added Rebekah West, Editorial Director at Piatkus. “Bringing the Empyrean series to life in a stunning new format is an exciting opportunity and we can’t wait for both fans and newcomers to experience the magic of Rebecca’s breathtaking world in a whole new way.” With multiple publishers involved, the adaptation will benefit from diverse expertise in bringing the visual version to readers worldwide.

What Is the Empyrean Series About?

Image courtesy of Entangled Publishing

The Empyrean series transports readers to a fantasy world where warriors train to become dragon riders at the elite Basgiath War College. At the heart of this military fantasy is Violet Sorrengail, a physically vulnerable twenty-year-old who harbors dreams of becoming a scribe like her late father. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when her mother, General Lilith Sorrengail, forces her to join the dangerous dragon rider program instead.

At Basgiath, cadets must successfully bond with a dragon or face certain death. The training itself is equally perilous, with fellow cadets actively competing against one another in deadly trials. Violet faces particularly hostile treatment due to her mother’s military position and actions during a past rebellion. However, Violet’s unprecedented bonding with two dragons simultaneously – a massive black dragon named Tairn and a smaller golden dragon called Andarna — grants her unique abilities and places her at the center of political machinations that extend far beyond the college walls. As she develops her powers and uncovers hidden truths about her kingdom, Violet must navigate complex relationships, including a forbidden attraction to Xaden Riorson, a powerful wingleader whose father was executed by Violet’s mother.

The franchise began with Fourth Wing in May 2023, quickly becoming a publishing sensation. The success continued with Iron Flame in November 2023, and most recently with Onyx Storm in January 2025. The series combines elements of fantasy, military fiction, romance, and academy settings to create an immersive reading experience that has resonated with audiences across demographics.

The Empyrean books have achieved remarkable commercial success, dominating bestseller lists and becoming a genuine cultural phenomenon. Fourth Wing claimed the top spot on The New York Times bestseller list for an impressive 18-week streak and became one of the most frequently borrowed titles in American libraries. Much of this success can be attributed to the series’ popularity on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where readers enthusiastically share their reactions and theories about the books.

The graphic novel adaptation joins other expansion efforts for the franchise. In late 2023, Amazon MGM Studios acquired television rights to Empyrean the series, with Yarros and Pelletier attached as executive producers. In 202, Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett joined the TV adaptation as showrunner.

Specific release dates haven’t been announced for the Empyrean graphic novels.

