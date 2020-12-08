Dark Horse Comics Reveals Gorgeous Ether Library Edition Cover (Exclusive)

✖

It's no secret that Ether is one of my favorite series, and Matt Kindt and David Rubin's series is easily one of the most unique and delightful comics in some time. That's why it's wonderful that Dark Horse Comics has decided to collect every issue of the three Ether volumes into one impressive collection title the Ether Library Edition, and you can get your exclusive first look at the gorgeous cover by Rubin in the image below. The hardcover will be available on May 18th of 2021 and will retail for $59.99.

The Ether Library Edition will include the original 5 issue Ether series, the second series titled Ether: Copper Golems #1 through #5, and the third series Ether: The Disappearance of Violet Bell #1 through #5.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

For those unfamiliar, Ether revolves around an interdimensional explorer named Boone Dias, who is as inquisitive and resourceful as they come. He's managed to find a way into a magical world known as the Ether and sets about solving the many mysteries of its existence and the people that live there, but Dias pays an expensive price to do so.

Time moves differently in the Ether, and while he might only be there a few hours or a few days, our world moves forward at a much quicker pace. Dias eventually discovers that his family has had to move on after his departure, and his future trips into the Ether continue to have ripple effects on his own well-being, struggling to just get a meal when he comes back from the other world.

It's a thrilling, lighthearted, and at times a heartwrenching journey through all three volumes, and it's an adventure you won't want to miss. You can check out the official description for it below.

"From New York Times bestselling Mind MGMT creator MATT KINDT and Black Hammer's DAVID RUBÍN comes an interdimensional, genre-bending, sci-fi, fantasy, mystery adventure!

Interdimensional explorer Boone Dias, a brilliant scientist from Earth, enters the magical world of Ether and stumbles onto a great responsibility that takes him through the center of volcanoes, deserts full of living mummies and sphinxes, and a bizarre fairy forest--all leading toward a final climactic battle for the fate of both worlds.

Collecting every issue of Ether in deluxe, oversized hardcover edition, along with every cover and all published bonus content."

Will you be picking up the Ether Library Edition?