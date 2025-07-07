Every Color of Kryptonite (And What It Does to Superman) Ranked

The connection between Superman and Kryptonite is so firmly established in American culture that “Kryptonite” has become shorthand for everything from the idea that even the strongest have weaknesses to the concept of something, or someone, being toxic or harmful. Yet, Kryptonite is not just the glowing green rock that Superman avoids at all costs; it has a much deeper significance. Fully understanding its rich complexity is challenging, as it requires digging through countless comic book issues that explore and reference its various aspects. Only when pieced together do these scattered details fully define what kryptonite truly is.

The picture that emerges from a review of its various mentions over the years is that Kryptonite is an extremely diverse radioactive mineral. Its danger lies in its radioactivity or the harmful effects it has on a subject’s cell structure and DNA. Its color signifies the properties of its radioactivity, which have far-reaching consequences that mainly affect Superman but can also impact humans, animals, and aliens under certain conditions. Here’s our list of the different types of Kryptonite in the DC Comics Universe, along with their effects on Superman and others. It should be noted, this list only includes Kryptonite that is part of Superman comic book canon, and has some type of effect on Superman. So, types of Kryptonite like White, Slow, and X-Kryptonite are not included in the list.

14) Periwinkle Kryptonite

One of the newer types of Kryptonite to make its way into the DC Comics Universe is Periwinkle Kryptonite, first introduced in Superman Family Adventures #9, a kid-friendly comic series by Art Baltazar and Franco. While it’s never explained whether this Kryptonite is naturally occurring or artificially created, we do know that Brainiac manages to get his hands on it. He zaps Superman with a blast of the stuff after he and Luthor land their brain-shaped headquarters in the middle of the city.

While there are no immediate harmful effects, the ray does turn Superman’s skin and costume a radiant shade of violet. Even stranger, it seems to unleash his inner “Rico Suave,” prompting him to sweep up a passing Lois Lane with unexpected confidence. Unfortunately for Lois, the “ultra-rizz” granted by the Kryptonite is short-lived. Superman quickly snaps back to his usual uptight self just as she’s starting to warm up to him.

13) Pink Kryptonite

Pink Kryptonite has yet to be definitively seen in the DC Comics Universe, but based on its mention in Supergirl (1996) #79, we know that it exists. In the issue, after Lois Lane wonders aloud whether Superman’s strange behavior means he’s under the influence of “pink kryptonite,” Supergirl responds, “Lois, you so don’t want to know,” seemingly confirming her suspicion. The strange behavior that Lois notices is Superman growing less interested in her and more interested in Linda Danvers’ Supergirl. However, the same panel also shows Superman overly complementing Jimmy Olsen about his appearance, which has led many fans to misconstrue the effect of pink kryptonite as making Superman seem gay or effeminate. In truth, no one really knows – yet – its precise effect on him.

12) Blue Kryptonite

Blue Kryptonite, introduced in the DC Comics universe in Superman (1939) #140, is also known as Bizarro Kryptonite due to its unique radiation effects on Superman’s long-time nemesis, Bizarro. Created by Superman using one of Lex Luthor’s ray guns to alter a piece of Green Kryptonite, Blue Kryptonite proves as deadly to Bizarro as Green Kryptonite is to Superman. However, it doesn’t leave Superman unaffected. In fact, mirroring the opposing nature of Bizarro, Superman’s duplicate, Blue Kryptonite, serves as the antithesis of Green Kryptonite – rather than harming Superman, it counteracts the effects of Red Kryptonite, healing him instead.

11) Kryptonite-X (Bright Green)

While most Kryptonite was formed naturally from fragments of Krypton after its cataclysmic destruction, the effects of Kryptonite-X — also known as Kryptisium — result from the alteration of Kryptonite’s radioactive properties by an external force. As described in The Adventures of Superman (1987) #511, this transformation occurred during an earlier event in Superman (1987) #82. When Cyborg Superman attempted to kill the recently resurrected Superman with a point-blank blast of Green Kryptonite, the Eradicator intervened, absorbing the full force of the blast. This act not only saved Superman’s life but also caused the Green Kryptonite’s radiation to interact with the Eradicator’s technology in a unique way.

As a result, the residual energy that reached Superman didn’t harm him — instead, it acted like a “health ray.” The altered radiation restored Superman’s health at an accelerated rate by allowing him to absorb and process greater amounts of solar energy. His healing became so rapid and intense that he eventually had to find a way to drain off the excess energy, as becoming too healthy posed its own risks.

10) Red-Gold Kryptonite

While kryptonite appears hard and brittle, it can actually be quite malleable. In Superman (1939) #178, when a piece of red kryptonite collides with a piece of gold kryptonite, instead of shattering into fragments of each type, they fuse together to form a new substance: Red-Gold Kryptonite.

Superman discovers a piece of this Red-Gold Kryptonite buried on the ocean floor after rescuing some divers. Its immediate effect on him is amnesia — he forgets everything about being both Superman and Clark Kent. Seeking answers, he goes to the Daily Planet to check if there’s a list of missing persons he might consult to uncover his identity. There, he learns he is Clark Kent when everyone recognizes him, but his memory of being Superman remains lost. His memory only returns after a truck accidentally runs him off the road, causing him to fall onto high-voltage power lines. The impact and electric shock — fatal to an ordinary person — act as a powerful jolt that breaks the influence of the Red-Gold Kryptonite and restores his memory.

9) Red Kryptonite

First introduced in Adventure Comics #255 (1938), Red Kryptonite is the last of the “toxic three” original Kryptonite variants. It’s actually Green Kryptonite that had its composition altered after passing through a cosmic cloud during its journey through space following the destruction of Krypton. As a result, while it does affect Superman, contact with it is typically not fatal. Instead, it afflicts him with bizarre and unpredictable symptoms. For example, it might give him the ability to move objects with his mind in one instance, or turn him into a monster in another. Fortunately for Superman, the effects of Red Kryptonite are not permanent and usually pass in a matter of hours, not days.

8) Silver Kryptonite

Silver Kryptonite entered the DC Comics universe in a roundabout way. Initially introduced as a gag in Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen #70, it later appeared in an episode of Smallville before finally being incorporated into the comics in Superman/Batman #46. In the comic, Superman and Batman track two strange energy signals to silver artifacts, each containing a core element made of Kryptonite. When exposed to Silver Kryptonite, Superman becomes talkative, overly friendly, impulsive, and experiences altered perceptions of reality, along with massive hunger cravings – similar to the effects of being intoxicated or under the influence. Notably, Silver Kryptonite has a similar effect on Batman, leading him to believe it’s connected to the supernatural. However, the effects on both superheroes only occur when they hold one piece individually; combining the two pieces cancels out their effects.

7) Black Kryptonite

Black Kryptonite is another variation of the mineral that entered the DC Comics Universe through a different medium — namely, the Superman television series Smallville, where it had the effect of splitting Clark Kent and Kal-El into two distinct entities. It was later introduced into the comics in Supergirl (2005) #2–3, when Lex Luthor, using a piece of Black Kryptonite he acquired from Darkseid, blasts Supergirl. As in the TV series, the Kryptonite causes her to split into two distinct personas: one altruistic, the other narcissistic — essentially a good and an evil version of herself. The effect on Superman, as chronicled in Dark Nights: The Batman Who Laughs (2018) #1 by James Tynion IV, Riley Rossmo, is similar. Black Kryptonite triggers a kind of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” transformation, though in his case, it does not produce a separate physical entity. Instead, it brings out a darker, more malevolent version of his personality—self-centered, aggressive, and unconcerned with the suffering he causes.

6) Red-Green Kryptonite

Perhaps the most dangerous piece of “manufactured” Kryptonite is the Red-Green iteration created by Brainiac and introduced in Action Comics (1938) #275. The story does not fully explain how Brainiac combines the effects of Green and Red Kryptonite into a ray gun. However, after shooting Superman with the Red-Green Kryptonite ray, the effects are immediately apparent: Superman begins to feel strange and weaker. The ray’s most bizarre consequence is the growth of a third eye on the back of his head. Concerned that this unusual feature would reveal his secret identity, Superman resorts to wearing hats to conceal the extra eye. Interestingly, on a positive note, Red-Green Kryptonite also has the unexpected effect of enhancing Superman’s heat vision.

5) Krimson Kryptonite

Originally mentioned briefly in The Adventures of Superman (1987) #463 and then formally introduced in Superman (1987) #49, Krimson Kryptonite is one of the more peculiar varieties of the already bizarre mineral. As revealed in these issues, Krimson Kryptonite possesses a magical element somehow linked to Mr. Mxyzptlk, who gifts a fragment of it to Lex Luthor — on the condition that Luthor never reveals the true source of the Kryptonite to Superman. As long as Luthor keeps that secret, the Kryptonite can reduce Superman’s powers to those of a normal human. This is apparently achieved by siphoning off Superman’s abilities and transferring the excess to Luthor, making them physical equals. However, the spell is broken when Luthor — unaware that Superman’s alter ego is Clark Kent — accidentally tells reporter Clark how he acquired his newfound powers.

4) Red-Green-Gold Kryptonite

As revealed in Superman (1939) #192, one of the strangest yet most powerful types of Kryptonite came about largely by chance. According to the story, after the explosion of Krypton sent millions of Kryptonite fragments across the universe, some of these fragments collided and fused, creating an entirely new category. In this issue, chunks of red, green, and gold Kryptonite smashed together, forming a larger red-green-gold fragment that has significant effects on Superman. This unique Kryptonite has a double effect on the Man of Steel. First, it permanently eliminates his superpowers. Second, it causes long-term memory loss so severe that Clark Kent forgot he had ever been Superman.

3) Amber Kryptonite

The newest form of Kryptonite is also one of the most devastating to Superman. Introduced in Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Last 52 – War of the Multiverses (2021) #1 by an evil Lois Lane from an alternate universe, she used it to kill and behead Superman after he accidentally killed her son during a fight with Maxima. Lane was only able to accomplish this through the use of Amber Kryptonite, which not only drains Superman of his superpowers but also transfers them to her or, presumably, any non-Kryptonian holder of the Amber Kryptonite. As Lois demonstrated in the comic, while it is not directly fatal to Superman, if placed in the hands of his enemies, it could certainly lead to his death by using his own powers against him.

2) Gold Kryptonite

The second of the original “toxic three” Kryptonites, Gold Kryptonite debuted in Adventure Comics #299 (1938) in a “what if” story that explored an alternate reality where someone other than the Kents discovered Superman. As expected, this version of the Man of Steel grows into a very different person. During a space voyage, he encounters a yellow meteorite and touches it, only to later crash back to Earth, stripped of all his powers. The meteorite, as it turns out, was a fragment of Gold Kryptonite, which permanently removes Superman’s abilities. Worse yet, it also prevents him from passing his superpowers on to his children.

1) Green Kryptonite

Like many other forms of radioactive minerals, Green Kryptonite was not originally part of the Superman comic book universe. Instead, it was first introduced as a plot device in the 1940s Superman radio program. It didn’t appear in the comics until Superman (1939) #61 — more than a decade after Superman’s debut. Green Kryptonite is the most dangerous variety for Superman. Even brief exposure has catastrophic effects, including extreme weakness and loss of consciousness. As Superman himself said in Action Comics (1938) #167, “As soon as I touch it, I become weak.” Prolonged exposure or contact with a large quantity results in the loss of his superpowers and, ultimately, a slow and painful death.