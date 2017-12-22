“Every Ghostbuster Ever” To Cross Over in New IDW Event

Various generations and multiple Earths’ worth of Ghostbusters will come together in IDW Publishing’s Ghostbusters: Crossing Over, set to debut in March from franchise veteran Erik Burnham.

Ghostbusters: Crossing Over is an 8-issue event series IDW Publishing’s line of Ghostbusters comics have been leading up to, which features the original Ghostbusters, the “Answer the Call” (movie reboot) crew, and everyone in between from the world of animation and video games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This story has something for everyone who has ever loved an iteration of the Ghostbusters,” said series writer Burnham. “The Prime team from the original movies? There. The Real Ghostbusters? Present. The Extreme team? Accounted for. Not to mention the characters from the video games, the 2016 movie, and the originals we’ve created for the comics! If you don’t like one character, don’t worry, we have others! BUNCHES of others.”

The series’ tagline, clever an appropriate, seems to be “Who you gonna call? EVERYONE!”

Burnham will be joined by the art team of Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado, two of his frequent collaborators on the franchise, which started as a single ongoing starring the original Ghostbusters and has sprung out over several years to be a number of miniseries featuring spinoffs, sequels, heirs to the throne, and (as mentioned) the heroines from the recent movie reboot.

“The biggest challenges from an artistic perspective is emulating the styles of the Real Ghostbusters, Extreme Ghostbusters, Sanctum of Slime and any other teams that may pop up,” said Schoening. “Not only do we want to honor the distinct look of the characters, but also the backgrounds and ghouls. Luckily and gratefully, we have already had a chance to play with many of those characters in previous books.”

For a while now, the original Ghostbusters have had access to an interdimensional portal that has given them all-new ways to research the paranormal and consult with Ghostbusters throughout the multiverse. But when it unleashes the contents of the Ghostbusters’ Containment Unit, it’s going to take a lot of Ghostbusters to recapture all the ghosts!

Ghostbusters: Crossing Over #1 arrives this March with covers by Joe Quinones, Dan Schoening, and Tim Lattie.