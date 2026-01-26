Marvel Officially Reveals 8 Avengers: Doomsday Superhero Costumes

Avengers: Doomsday is still a long way away, but Marvel has already officially revealed the costumes for these eight superheroes. Most Marvel movies that bring back old heroes feature a change in costume. Not only does this signify a change in their arcs since the last movie, but it also allows the MCU to sell more toys. So, here are all of the costumes that have been revealed so far.

As part of Avengers: Doomsday‘s marketing, Marvel utilized an interesting plan. Every week, the company released a new Avengers: Doomsday teaser in theaters, with each one focusing on a different group of heroes. The first one focused on Steve Rogers, then Thor, then the X-Men, then the Wakandans and Fantastic Four. We never see Steve Rogers in costume in his trailer, meaning that the first costume we see is in Thor’s.

8) Thor

Thor’s trailer sees him praying in the woods, with it taking on a much more grounded tone than his previous appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. It is revealed that Thor is praying for his daughter Love, whom he adopted in the aforementioned film.

Along with the grounded tone comes a new grounded suit. It features a red cape attached to sleeveless blackish-blue armor. The armor features four golden circles alongside two golden pins for the cape. He also has cuffs on both arms. He is still seen holding Stormbreaker, the ax he got in Avengers: Infinity War.

7) Professor X

The third trailer is focused on the X-Men, with it showing off what is presumably a meeting between Charles Xavier and Magneto in the X-Mansion. The mansion is heavily obscured with shadow, meaning that it is hard to make out some of Professor X’s costume. However, he can be seen wearing a dark grey zip-up, with it taking on a more tactical look than what he usually wears. There are zippers and pockets all over it. Plus, it features a red and black circle with an “X” in it on his chest.

6) Magneto

Magneto appears alongside Charles in the X-Men trailer, and a brief look is given at his costume as well. His hair is much longer this time around, with him also having grown a beard. Both are equally scraggly and white, giving him a more disheveled appearance. He also wears what seems to be some kind of dark grey robe over a red shirt, with him sporting a more casual look than Xavier.

5) Cyclops

The final X-Men who is seen in the trailer is Cyclops, the leader of the team. He appears at the very end of the trailer, shooting a massive beam out of his eyes as Sentinels walk behind him. His appearance seems to (finally) be inspired by his ’90s look. Cyclops has a blue suit with yellow highlights, belts, and straps. It is hard to see his visor, as he seems to be not wearing it when shooting the beam.

4) Shuri

The final Avengers: Doomsday trailer focuses on the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four. In it, Shuri and M’baku seem to become aware that the Fantastic Four have appeared in Wakanda, with them journeying out to meet the interdimensional travelers. Meanwhile, Namor sits on his throne, ruling over his kingdom.

Shuri is the first character seen in the trailer, although she is just seen from behind at first. Her suit is further shown off near the end. It seems to be almost identical to the suit she wears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, it now has teal highlights, with some fans speculating that this comes from an alliance with Namor.

3) Namor

Namor appears in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer as well, with him sitting on his throne. He is only seen from the shoulders up, so we don’t get a great look at his costume. However, he is wearing a new green cape with a massive collar over his typical necklaces. He is also seen holding a gold staff, although it isn’t known if this is a weapon or merely for decoration.

2) M’baku

M’baku walks alongside Shuri in the trailer, but unlike Shuri, his costume this time is very different. His outfit is a lot more regal, in line with him having become the King of Wakanda. He is wearing full armor, although it isn’t just tactical, as it is covered in frills and teal highlights. He also has a massive, flowing cape that blows in the wind as he walks through Wakanda.

1) The Thing

The final superhero who is seen in the Avengers: Doomsday trailers is Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. He meets the Wakandans when they arrive, with this possibly being the first contact. However, he doesn’t get a costume change, with The Thing wearing the exact same sweater jumpsuit that he does in The Fantastic 4: First Steps.