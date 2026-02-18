Everything’s Bigger in Texas as Godzilla vs America Heads to the Lone Star State (Exclusive)

Last year, the king of the monsters decided to take the kaiju show on the road and do a little sightseeing — or rather stomping — as he made his way across the United States in IDW’s Godzilla vs. America. The series of one-shots saw Godzilla crisscross the country, smashing things up in Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and even Kansas City, with each book featuring unique stories of everyone’s favorite kaiju in these iconic locations as told and drawn by artists hailing from there as well. But while we saw ‘Zilla have his Hollywood moment, go for a slice of deep dish, definitely not throw a tea party, and get BBQ sauced, his American holiday isn’t over yet and it’s about to get bigger than ever.

IDW has announced that Godzilla is taking things South with Godzilla vs. America: Texas. Everything is bigger in Texas, as they say and in May, that’s gonna be put to the test as the big guy himself heads down to the Lone Star State. The book is set to go on sale May 13th with pre-orders due April 6th. And ComicBook as the exclusive first look at the exciting covers for Godzilla’s next destination below!

Godzilla Is Headed Deep Into the Heart of Texas (And By That He Means All of It)

Godzilla vs. Texas is a little unique as compared to the previous Godzilla vs. America titles and the upcoming Godzilla vs. America: Portland in that the King of the Monsters isn’t taking on just one city. This time around, Godzilla is taking on the whole state. And hey, we get it: Texas is a big state and there’s lots to do. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly what sort of chaos will ensue (or if the kaiju will find himself preferring Kansas City style BBQ to Texas style.)

Here’s how IDW describes Godzilla vs. Texas: “Everything is bigger in Texas. Godzilla couldn’t settle for one city in the Lone Star State, so it’s going to trample over all of them. Hopefully those cowboys have a saddle big enough for the King of the Monsters… or else things are about to get ugly. Join Godzilla and a cast of comic book creators from this great state on a whirlwind tour of Texas! Featuring four 10-page stories by comic book legends like Matt Frank (Mothra, Godzilla: Rulers of Earth) and more!”

It’s a Great Time to be a Godzilla Fan

While Godzilla stomping through Texas sounds like a lot of fun — the previous installments of Godzilla vs. America have all been top-notch — now might be the best time ever to be a Godzilla fan in general. The Kai-Sei era of Godzilla is in full swing with IDW’s main line Godzilla book. There’s also Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theater Presents’ latest with Romeo & Juliet and Godzilla coming to shelves on April 8th. And if that still isn’t enough of a Godzilla good time for you, IDW also just announced the new series, The Horror of Godzilla, headed to stores this summer. New era for King of the Monsters, a little bit of classic romance, and a horror story not to mention a smashing good time around the U.S.? It’s Godzilla’s world; we just live in it.

Godzilla vs. America: Texas goes on sale May 13th from IDW. Pre-orders are due April 6th.



