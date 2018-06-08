Exclusive Archie Comics Preview – Betty & Veronica: Vixens #7

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Betty & Veronica: Vixens #4 from writer Jamie L. Rotante, artists Jen Vaughn, Matt Herms, colorist Elaina Unger, and letter Rachel Deering.

The title recasts the pair as “the leaders of the toughest gang in Riverdale, the Vixens.”

Fans of the Riverdale TV series will likely recognize the name: the high school cheerleading squad, of which Betty and Veronica are members, go by “The River Vixens.” In the preview pages attached, that version of the Vixens get a brief appearance.

“Betty and Veronica aren’t just two young ladies who happen to like the same boy—they’re two hard-working, intelligent and strong women who maintain a friendship despite their differences; consistently defying all expectations to overcome the odds stacked against them,” said writer Jamie L. Rotante at the time of the series’ launch. “That’s something I really wanted to explore with this series—and not just Betty and Veronica, many of the female Archie Comics characters will get a chance to tell their own unique stories in a way that’s fun and action-packed.”

The series, which takes place outside of the bounds of the "New Riverdale" continuity of the mainstream Archie and Jughead comics, casts the world of Riverdale in an aesthetic that would not be unfamiliar to fans of DC's DC Bombshells and Gotham City Garage lines.

The publisher describes the book as “an intense and action-packed journey alongside the girls of Riverdale High,” and while the book also features plenty of laughs and relationship drama. You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery, and the official solicitation text below.

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #7

NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted,” Pt 2: The Vixens encounter a rival gang—but are these formidable foes or potential new members? Meanwhile, the girls struggle with trusting their new behind-the-scenes leader.

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Jen Vaughn, Elaina Unger, Matt Herms, Rachel Deering

Cover: Jen Vaughn

Variant Covers: Sanya Anwar, Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 6/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.