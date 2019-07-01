Exclusive Archie Preview: Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Return to Storybook Land

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Return to Storybook Land #1, out in comic shops later this week.

In classic and somewhat bizarre Archie fashion, the issue takes Betty and Veronica inside of the events of several popular folk tales, where the pair can populate Aladdin (just in the for the movie!), Jack & the Beanstalk, and Sleepy Hollow. Each story has a small preview in the attached image gallery.

You can also check out the official solicitation text for the issue below.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: RETURN TO STORYBOOK LAND #1

Betty and Veronica make their triumphant return to storybook land in this collection of tales that feature the two BFFs encountering a witch and a headless horsewoman!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/3

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Return to Storyland will be available wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, July 3.