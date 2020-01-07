Exclusive: Long Beach Comic Expo Programming Schedule 2020

The Long Beach Comic Expo has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their lineup of panels, screenings, and discussions for the convention, which takes place next weekend in Los Angeles. The show, which describes itself as “committed to bringing the biggest and best comics-focused show to the beautiful greater Los Angeles area,” will host a variety of exciting and information-packed panels and activities, including the Star Wars: Nothing But Star Wars panel, Space Expo-hosted Pop Paleo panel, Cosplay Comedy hour, and Geekfest’s always spirituous Women in Sci-Fi panel, to name a few. In its tenth year, the convention is reaching out a bit, featuring some multimedia guests, although still with a focus on comics.

This year, Long Beach Comic Expo is upping the ante with dozens of prestigious special guests, such as Breaking Bad’s Cesar Garcia and Daniel Moncada and Power Rangers stars Jason Faunt and Nakia Burrise. Guests may also recognize some familiar faces and voices from works such as Star Trek Continues, Stranger Things, and Gears of War. Dozens of comics industry icons will also be on-site, including Steven Seagle (Ben 10), Amanda Deibert (DC Super Hero Girls, Dan DiDio (DC Comics), and David Mack (Daredevil), among many others.

You can see the schedule below.

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Room 103A

Room: 103A

Time: 11:00a-12:00p

Name of Panel: Fanbase Press At 10: A Decade of Celebrating Fandoms & Creating New Ones

Description: Cutting-edge comics publisher Fanbase Press returns to Long Beach to celebrate its tenth anniversary! Join featured guest Sebastian Kadlecik (creator of the acclaimed QUINCE), his QUINCE collaborators Kit and Emma Steinkellner, writers of NUCLEAR POWER Desiree Proctor and Erica Harrell, and more for the fun!

Panelists: Barbra Dillon, Bryant Dillon, Sebastian Kadlecik, Kit Steinkellner, Emma Steinkellner, Desiree Proctor, Erica Harrell

Room: 103A

Time: 12:00p-1:00p

Name of Panel: Who’s Bad?: Comic Book Villains

Description: Some of the top creators in comics, among them DOCTOR DOOM writer Christopher Cantwell (HALT AND CATCH FIRE, SHE COULD FLY), FEMALE FURIES writer Cecil Castellucci, Ringo Award winner for “Best Villain” Rylend Grant (ABERRANT), and SPENCER AND LOCKE’s David Pepose join in a discussion of how great villains are key to great stories!

Panelists: Sam Humphries, Christopher Cantwell, Rylend Grant, David Pepose, Cecil Castellucci

Room: 103A

Time: 1:00p-2:00p

Name of Panel: Building Worlds: Making and Breaking the Rules

Description: Creators from comics and television share the methods and madness behind how they infuse fictional worlds with a distinct point of view. A powerhouse panel from television writer and podcast host Marc Bernardin (TREADSTONE, FATMAN BEYOND, MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE), comics writers Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, SAVAGE AVENGERS) and Amanda Deibert (DC SUPER HERO GIRLS), and comics writer and animation creator Steven T. Seagle (BEN 10, BIG HERO 6)!

Panelists: Ivan Cohen, Marc Bernardin, Gerry Duggan, Amanda Deibert, Steven T. Seagle

Room: 103A

Time: 2:00p-3:00p

Name of Panel: Who Would Win? LIVE: Wonder Woman vs. Deadpool

Description: Wonder Woman takes on Deadpool in another live Who Would Win? Show. The popular podcast returns to Long Beach with an in-person episode pitting pop-culture creations against each other in a spirited discussion featuring audience participation and special guests!

Panelists: James Gavsie

Room: 103A

Time: 3:00p-4:00p

Name of Panel: Star Wars: Nothing But Star Wars (*and related current properties)

Description: Dying to talk about THE MANDALORIAN? Ready to share your thoughts about Episode IX? Join novelists Cecil Castellucci (STAR WARS: MOVING TARGET) and S.T. Bende (VIKING ACADEMY), former Lucasfilm Director of Fan Relations Craig Miller (STAR WARS MEMORIES), and artist Tony Fleecs (STAR WARS ADVENTURES) for the first post-Skywalker panel of 2020! Moderated by FATMAN BEYOND host Marc Bernardin.

Panelists: Marc Bernardin, S.T. Bende, Craig Miller, Tony Fleecs, Cecil Castellucci

Room: 103A

Time: 4:00p-5:00p

Name of Panel: Playing With Other People’s Toys: Creating Licensed Comics

Description: Licensed comics give creators the chance to play with some of their favorite characters in movies, television, and more. Join writers Cecil Castellucci (FROZEN, THE LITTLE MERMAID, STAR TREK: WAYPOINT) and David Avallone (TWILIGHT ZONE) and artists Cat Staggs (SMALLVILLE) and Drew Johnson (GODZILLA: AFTERSHOCK) for the challenges and rewards that come with working with such famous properties. Moderated by Ringo Award winner Rylend Grant (ABBERANT).

Panelists: Rylend Grant, David Avallone, Cecil Castellucci, Cat Staggs, Drew Johnson

Room 103B

Room: 103B

Time: 11:30a-12:30p

Name of Panel: Space Expo Presents Pop Paleo: Dinosaurs & Other Extinct Creatures in Pop Culture

Description: From classic films like THE VALLEY OF GWANGI to modern tales like JURASSIC WORLD and GAME OF THRONES, dinosaurs and other extinct creatures have inspired amazing stories in pop culture. But, just how well do these fictional depictions of long gone animals reflect what scientists actually know about them. Join our special panel of paleontologists as they breakdown what’s real and what’s inspired! Hold on to your butts – it’s going to be a wild (and scientific) ride through the history of pop-culture paleontology! Brought to you by the Cosplay for Science Initiative!

Panelists: Billie Guerrero, Brittney Stoneburg, Kiersten Formoso

Room: 103B

Time: 12:30p-1:30p

Name of Panel: In Conversation with DC Comics’ Dan DiDio

Description: Dan DiDio invites you to join this afternoon chat to talk about your favorite comic book memories and why we all love this medium. All are welcome; no RSVP required!

Panelists: Dan DiDio

Room: 103B

Time: 1:30p-2:30p

Name of Panel: The Fantabulous Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey

Description: With BIRDS OF PREY just weeks away from being released, celebrate the former Harleen Quinzel and her friends with a raucous roster of creators who know her best. Current HARLEY QUINN writer Sam Humphries and former BIRDS OF PREY writers Julie and Shawna Benson take the stage to talk about the comics behind Hollywood’s newest franchise.

Panelists: Ivan Cohen, Sam Humphries, Julia Benson, Shawna Benson

Room: 103B

Time: 2:30p-3:30p

Name of Panel: David Mack: Guest of Honor Spotlight

Description: Join David Mack for a discussion of his life and career, including COVER, his new creator-owned series (with Brian Michael Bendis) at DC, inspired by his overseas work for the U.S. State Department as a Cultural Ambassador in North Africa, Asia, and the former Soviet Union. This special look at his work and process will also explore his Emmy-nominated work on the main titles of JESSICA JONES (Netflix) the film titles of CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER; and directing role on music videos for Amanda Palmer, Neil Gaiman, Dashboard Confessional, and more; as well as his work as the DAREDEVIL comics series for Marvel and his work on his acclaimed series KABUKI as a comic and as an in-development TV series at Sony.

Room: 103B

Time: 3:30p-4:30p

Name of Panel: Chaykin/Seeley: Sex, Science Fiction, and Super Heroes

Description: This one’s for the grown-ups: Comics legend Howard Chaykin (AMERICAN FLAGG!, HEY KIDS! COMICS!) and modern comics superstar Tim Seeley (BLOODSHOT, MONEY SHOT) talk about their work, the controversies that sometimes come with more-mature content in comics, and more.

Panelists: Ivan Cohen, Tim Seeley, Howard Chaykin

Room: 103B

Time: 4:30p-5:30p

Name of Panel: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: What Comes Next

Description: With the CW’s unprecedented CRISIS crossover coming to an end this week, join DC DAILY’s Sam Humphries and FATMAN BEYOND podcast co-host Marc Bernardin for a discussion of what’s happened so far, what happens next, and what you – YOU – have to say about it! We’re all fans here, and every voice counts!

Panelists: Ivan Cohen, Marc Bernardin, Sam Humphries

Room 103C

Room: 103C

Time: 10:30a-11:30a

Name of Panel: Gerry Duggan: Super-Team Work Makes the Dream Work

Description: Gerry Duggan, writer of the new X-Men title MARAUDERS and the Conan-starring SAVAGE AVENGERS, shares stories of how he makes these two very different team books work. Moderated by Long Beach Director of Programming Ivan Cohen.

Panelists: Ivan Cohen, Gerry Duggan

Room: 103C

Time: 11:30a-12:30p

Name of Panel: Alterna Comics

Description: Indie publisher Alterna Comics returns to Long Beach! Join TINSELTOWN: LOSING THE LIGHT writer David Lucarelli and fellow Alterna creators Hank Tucker (THE ACTUAL ROGER), Stephanie Cannon (THE ACCURSED), and more for a panel walking attendees through the process of how a comic goes from idea to a finished, published work.

Panelists: David Lucarelli, Hank Tucker, Stephanie Cannon

Room: 103C

Time: 12:30p-2:00p

Name of Panel: POD 49 LIVE!: Celebrating LODGE 49

Description: Join the hosts of the LODGE 49 conversation podcast, POD 49, as they celebrate this remarkable show with an extra-length panel and live podcast recording. They will be joined by actors David Ury, Sam Puefua, Vik Sahay, and Alex Klein, Britt Rentschler, director Alethea Jones (CIRCLES, ESTRELLA Y MAR), and composer Andrew Carroll, along with other surprises!

Panelists: Bart DeCoursy, Chris Lawrence, Jim Flood, Alethea Jones, Alex Klein, David Ury, Sam Puefua, Vik Sahay, Britt Rentschler, Andrew Carroll

Room: 103C

Time: 2:00p-3:00p

Name of Panel: Cosplay Comedy

Description: Long Beach’s funniest hour of cosplay is back! History shows it’ll be a crowded house, so get your seats early! Cosplay Comedy is a unique stand-up show where comics perform in costume and in-character! See your favorite heroes and villains take the stage and hit the mic! Featuring some of the geekiest comics from the LA scene. Our LBCE lineup includes Batman, Spider-Man, Mega Man, Darth Vader, and more!

Panelists: Kyle Chrise, Sharra Lou Arriola, PJ Baio, Greg Benevent, Jim Bruce, Nik Estes, Jeff Hopkins, Veronica Kwiatkowski, Justin Merchant, Jorge Riverol

Room: 103C

Time: 3:00p-4:00p

Name of Panel: “Fanbase Press Presents: All About QUINCE – The Latina Superhero We Need”

Description: Fanbase Press’ QUINCE – the Eisner-nominated, bilingual comic book series about teenager Lupe who discovers she has superpowers at her quinceañera – is launching its hardcover edition Long Beach Comic Expo! A celebration panel brings together series creator Sebastian Kadlecik (PENGUINS VS. POSSUMS), writer Kit Steinkellner (SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS), artist Emma Steinkellner (THE OKAY WITCH), and Peter Murrieta (Executive Producer, MR. IGLESIAS) to discuss the series and the importance of inclusivity and representation in the comic book medium!

Panelists: Barbra Dillon, Sebastian Kadlecik, Kit Steinkellner, Emma Steinkellner, Peter Murrieta

Room: 103C

Time: 4:00p-5:00p

Name of Panel: Cosplay Pre-Judge

Room: 103C

Time: 5:00p-TBD

Name of Panel: Cosplay Contest

Room 102C (GeekFest)

Room: 102C

Time: 11:00a-12:00p

Name of Panel: Women of SciFi Panel

Description: Join us for a discussion about gender equality, female empowerment, and women in the workplace in the indie science fiction Film/TV industry.

Panelists: Gigi Edgley, Nakia Burrise, Jackie Dallas, Aliza Pearl, Michele Specht

Room: 102C

Time: 12:00p-1:00p

Name of Panel: Program 1: SciFi

Description: Horizon – Logan Lee – Hello World – Home in Time

Room: 102C

Time: 1:00p-2:00p

Name of Panel: Program 2: Gamer

Description: Life Upgraded – Push the Point – Life XP – Would You Like To Try Again? – Zero Lives Left

Room: 102C

Time: 2:00p-3:30p

Name of Panel: Program 3: Geek Girls Direct

Description: The Weighing of the Heart – A Typical Fairytale – Girls Game

Room: 102C

Time: 3:30p-5:15p

Name of Panel: Program 4: More SciFi

Description: It Came Nameless in Spring – To Your Last Death (RATED R)

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Room 103A

Room: 103A

Time: 11:30a-12:30p

Name of Panel: Make It ????? : STAR TREK Trivia Contest from THE FLEET

Description: With STAR TREK: PICARD debuting in just a few weeks, now’s the time to test your knowledge of all things Jean-Luc (and STAR TREK in general) with a trivia panel run by fan group STAR TREK — THE FLEET! Think you can beat the STAR TREK Trivia Beast? It’s guaranteed fun for TREK fans old, new, and in-between.

Panelists: Admiral Morganthaler

Room: 103A

Time:12:30p-1:30p

Name of Panel: Designing Toons: How Artists Create the Look of the Characters We Love

Description: Animation designers spanning from COOL WORLD and X-MEN: EVOLUTION to KIM POSSIBLE and CLERKS: THE ANIMATED SERIES all the way to the upcoming ANIMANIACS revival share stories of how the characters we love took their very specific shapes! Join Steven E. Gordon, Stephen Silver, and Genevieve Tsai and YouTube’s ILoveKimPossibleALot for an unforgettable panel!

Panelists: ILoveKimPossibleALot, Steven E. Gordon, Genevieve Tsai, Stephen Silver

Room: 103A

Time: 1:30p-2:30p

Name of Panel: Fanbase Weekly Presents: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes 40

Description: Join the hosts of Fanbase Press’ flagship podcast, The Fanbase Weekly, for one of their trademark “”Fanbase Feature”” panel discussions – this time focusing on the 40-year anniversary of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Featuring STAR WARS MEMORIES writer Craig Miller (Lucasfilm Director of Fan Relations from 1977-1980), and STAR WARS: RESISTANCE writer/executive producer Brandon Auman and writer Gavin Hignight, and THE STORY GEEKS co-host Sandra Dimas, this panel will examine the plot, characters, themes, as well as the massive impact of this iconic film. Spoiler warning: Luke Skywalker’s parentage is likely to be discussed. Moderated by Fanbase Press President Bryant Dillon.

Panelists: Bryant Dillon, Brandon Auman, Gavin Hignight, Sandra Dimas, Craig Miller

Room: 103A

Time: 2:30p-3:30p

Name of Panel: Engineering STAR WARS: Build Your Own R2

Description: Can’t get enough droids? Want R2 or BB-8 on all your adventures? There’s a whole club of people dedicated to building R2-D2 and the other droids of Star Wars! Come learn the basics and see what it takes to build your own Astromech droid from several women that build their own!

Panelists: Keri Bean, Naila Browne

Room: 103A

Time: 3:30p-4:30p

Name of Panel: Hip Hop Meets Comics: Lord of the Mic L.A.

Description: Aspen Comics editor Vince Hernandez has created a runaway Kickstarter success with SIRIA: UNDERWORLD PIMP HUSTLA. To commemorate the launch of this amazing accomplishment, he’s launched an MC battle with a $500 prize, taking place one week after LBCE! Now, a murderer’s row of experts – including veteran hip-hop journalist and comics industry gadfly Hannibal Tabu and voice actor James Mathis III (AVENGERS ASSEMBLE’s Black Panther, STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS) – talk about the project and the intersection between music and sequential art.

Panelists: Vince Hernandez, James Mathis III, Hannibal Tabu

Room 103B

Room: 103B

Time: 11:30a-12:30p

Name of Panel: Rise of the Latina Superhero

Description: In the expanding universe of superheroes, Latina superheroes are on the minds of all. Where are they? How will they look? What are their powers? And, most importantly, when. The public has spoken, and the time is now. Join Kayden Phoenix, (writer and creator, JALISCO), Amanda Julina Gonzales and Gloria Felix (illustrator and colorist, JALISCO), cosplayer Ivy Doomkitty, and Barbra Dillon, Editor-in-Chief and founder of QUINCE publisher Fanbase Press for this timely panel.

Panelists: Kayden Phoenix, Amanda Julina Gonzales, Gloria Felix, Ivy Doomkitty, Barbra Dillon

Room: 103B

Time: 12:30a-1:30p

Name of Panel: So They Say You Shouldn’t Cosplay

Description: So they say you shouldn’t cosplay? Hear differently on a special panel led by Ivy Doomkitty. The panel will discuss diversity in cosplay, including body image/type, skin color, age, disability, genderbent cosplay, and more. Learn how to push past boundaries that others try to place against you and discover various techniques to build confidence. After all, cosplay is for everyone. It is not limited to one demographic. Q&A to follow.

Panelists: Ivy Doomkitty

Room: 103B

Time: 1:30p-2:30p

Name of Panel: Cosplaying the Strong Women of Marvel and DC

Description: There is a crisis in the multiverse, and who will come to the rescue? Who are these Paragons? Who are the Avengers that will assemble? Who will answer the call to come to the Women of DC and Marvel panel! Women from these universes, cosplayers you know and love unite! We will be here discussing such topics as women we have chosen to cosplay, how women are portrayed by DC and by Marvel. What are their stengths and their weaknesses. What do we see in the future for female characters?

Panelists: Patricia A. Miller, Molly, Toni Adams, Mahalia Mouzon, Myriam LP, Liz Cobb, Amy Peltola, Kate Peltola, Clara Becka, Mina Shadrick

Room: 103B

Time: 2:30p-3:30p

Name of Panel: The New, Young (Sometimes Newly Young) Heroes of Comics

Description: Many comic-book heroes are much older than their classic target audience. This panel showcases creators whose characters – even ones created decades ago – have been re-imagined to reflect today’s younger readers and the world they live in. Join Cecil Castellucci (BATGIRL, THE PLAIN JANES), Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, the upcoming CABLE), Norm Harper (HAPHAVEN), and Bobby Timony (THE NIGHT OWLS, GOBLIN HOOD) for a discussion of their work, their inspirations, and just how young the future seems to be.

Panelists: Ivan Cohen, Cecil Castellucci, Gerry Duggan, Norm Harper, Bobby Timony

Room: 103B

Time: 3:30p-4:30p

Name of Panel: How to Dominate on Social Media

Description: Are you having trouble connecting with people on social media, building quality friendships, and getting people excited about your work? Join USA TODAY bestselling author Russell Nohelty as he guides you through the easiest, most impactful, and most fun way to go about building your social media account in less than an hour a week, and have fun doing it. These are the secrets that Russell has used to build engaged accounts for himself and dozens of other authors, raise over $125,000 on Kickstarter, and launch books successfully again and again.

Panelists: Russell Nohelty

Room 103C

Room: 103C

Time: 11:30a-12:30p

Name of Panel: Robin: The Character Find of 1940 turns 80

Description: With Dick Grayson turning eighty this year (he looks great), join comics creators Tim Seeley, former NIGHTWING writer Sam Humphries (HARLEY QUINN, DC DAILY), and more for a birthday panel that talks about what makes the character tick, and how Robin has gone beyond just being a sidekick to being a valuable character all his own. Moderated by Director of Programming Ivan Cohen (TEEN TITANS GO!).

Panelists: Ivan Cohen, Tim Seeley, Sam Humphries, more

Room: 103C

Time: 12:30p-1:30p

Name of Panel: Beyond Traditional Comic Books: New Ways to Reach an Audience

Description: The twenty-page “floppy” ain’t the only game in town. Tony Fabro (THREE PANEL CRIMES on Instagram), Steven Prince (DESTROYOR), and Christie Shinn (DEMON BITCH) talk web/social media comics. Russell Nohelty primes us to play the anthology game. And writer Steven Peros (STOKER & WELLS) shares his experiences working on longform graphic novels like Billy Tucci’s SHI: RETURN OF THE WARRIOR. Moderated by Ringo Award winner Rylend Grant (ABBERANT).

Panelists: Rylend Grant, Tony Fabro, Steven Prince, Christie Shinn, Russell Nohelty, Steven Peros

Room: 103C

Time: 1:30p-2:30p

Name of Panel: Superheroes and Killing

Description: From the Golden Age to the Punisher to Deadpool, comics characters haven’t always had a code against killing. Punisher co-creator Gerry Conway, THE SHADOW writer/artist Howard Chaykin, and artist Scott Koblish (DEADPOOL, THE MANY DEATHS OF SCOTT KOBLISH) take part in a panel that takes no prisoners.

Panelists: Ivan Cohen, Scott Koblish, Howard Chaykin, Gerry Conway

Room: 103C

Time: 2:30p-3:30p

Name of Panel: Under the Covers

Description: A comic book’s cover can be more than just a literal translation of what takes place inside. It can be a poster, a billboard, or a variant in a totally different style designed to add value for collectors. Join three talented artists – Zu Orzu (variant cover artist for DC’s COVER and multiple Valiant Entertainment titles), Mike Mayhew (JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY), and Logan Lubera (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, COSMIC GHOST RIDER) – for a conversation about how they approach the most visible job in comics.

Panelists: Dave Olbrich, Zu Orzu, Logan Lubera, Mike Mayhew

Room 102C

Room: 102C

Time: 11:30a-12:30p

Name of Panel: Women of Horror Panel

Description: A freewheeling discussion about female empowerment in modern horror film and television, with special guest Dana DeLorenzo (ASH VS EVIL DEAD) among the panelists!

Panelists: Susan Lee, Dana DeLorenzo, Devanny Pinn, Elissa Dowling, Esther Goodstein

Room: 102C

Time: 12:30p-1:30p

Name of Panel: Program 5: Horror

Description: Spiral – First Time – Necessary Evil – Stalag III C – Chromophobia

Room: 102C

Time: 1:30p-2:30p

Name of Panel: Program 6: Superhero

Description: Henchman – Mirage – Steel Cut Oats – Balloon

Room: 102C

Time: 2:30p-3:30p

Name of Panel: Program 7: Fan Film

Description: Capt America – Hood – Friday Night in Gotham – Growing Shadows: The Poison Ivy Fan Film – Scoundrels – Laundry Day

Room: 102C

Time: 3:30p-4:30p

Name of Panel: GeekFest: Meet our Filmmakers Panel and Awards

Description: Meet some of the filmmakers behind 2020’s GeekFest films, including Natalie Rossetti (GIRLS GAME), Tanya Klein (TO YOUR LAST DEATH), Ray Lai (LOGAN LEE), and Michael Felker (WOULD YOU LIKE TO TRY AGAIN?).

Panelists: Jackie Dallas, Natalie Rossetti, Tanya Klein, Ray Lai, Michael Felker

Taking place January 11 – 12, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center, this 10th installment of LBCE is poised to be one of the best shows yet. Attendees of LBCE 2020 can take part in dozens of panels featuring some of the biggest creators in comics, TV, and movies, participate in the annual cosplay contest and attend screenings during Geekfest — an epic sci-fi and fantasy movie celebration. LBCE 2020 also sees the return of Space Expo, which brings together STEM education and pop-culture icons to entertain and educate fans of all ages.