Exclusive Preview: H.P. Lovecraft Joins The Rough Riders In Ride Or Die #2

Something truly evil has to arise to draw the Rough Riders together once more, and unfortunately, that has finally happened.

That’s why AfterShock Comics has assembled a group of historical legends like Theodore Roosevelt, Annie Oakley, Harry Houdini, Jack Johnson, and Thomas Edison once again in Rough Riders: Ride or Die #2, but they’ll need to enlist even more help to stop a powerful ancient evil.

Well, who knows ancient evil better than H.P. Lovecraft? You’re right, no one, and the Rough Riders will need to get him on their side if they hope to stem the tide.

Oh, and hopefully Oakley’s got plenty of bullets because there’s an army of zombies that sits between her and the exit. Oh yeah, and someone should probably help Johnson with that crazy lady trying to stab him, and it’s doubtful it has anything to do with him not flushing the toilet.

So yeah, things are going swell so far.

You can check out our exclusive preview of the second issue in the gallery, and the official description of the issue can be found below.

“Volume Three of the hit AfterShock Series!

A young and scared H.P. Lovecraft joins the Rough Riders as they ride again against an ancient evil. This threat has returned to our earthly plane from the great beyond, and is hellbent on killing anything in its path. Our heroes soon learn that these unfortunate souls are not deceased, but instead have been turned into an ARMY OF THE DEAD! And the true nature of this ancient evil will change one of our beloved members forevermore!

Created and written by Adam Glass (executive producer of Supernatural and writer of Suicide Squad) with artwork by Patrick Olliffe (Untold Tales of Spider-Man).”

Rough Riders: Ride Or Die #2 releases from AfterShock Comics on March 28.