Back to the Future Once Crossed Over With Transformers (Yes, the DeLorean Became an Autobot)

Great Scott! In a mashup that perfectly captures 1980s nostalgia, Doc Brown’s iconic time-traveling DeLorean once transformed into more than just a hover-converted vehicle – it became a full-fledged Autobot. This unexpected collision of beloved franchises happened in 2020 when IDW Publishing celebrated the 35th anniversary of both Back to the Future and Transformers with a limited comic series aptly titled Transformers/Back to the Future. The four-issue miniseries, written by Cavan Scott with artwork by Juan Samu, took fans on a wild ride through time and space as Marty McFly faced off against Megatron and his Decepticon forces. But the true star of this crossover wasn’t the human teenager or even the familiar robotic heroes – it was Gigawatt, a brand-new Autobot character specifically created for this series, whose alternate form was none other than the flux capacitor-equipped DeLorean that made time travel possible in the original films.

This wasn’t just a paper-only affair, either. Hasbro simultaneously released a limited-edition Gigawatt action figure, allowing collectors to physically transform the DeLorean between time machine and robot modes. The toy featured clever nods to both properties, including Doc Brown-style goggles, a flux capacitor chest piece, and the ability to position the wheels in “hover mode,” as seen at the end of the first film. Only 1985 pieces were initially made available (a numerical nod to the year the original Back to the Future hit theaters), making it an instant collector’s item.

The comic’s storyline took Marty McFly on a journey even more bizarre than his previous temporal adventures. After Doc Brown departs for 2015 in his DeLorean, Decepticons detect the time machine’s energy signature and become determined to acquire its technology. Marty wakes up in a dystopian alternate 1985 where Megatron has conquered Earth with Biff Tannen as his human lieutenant. To restore the timeline, Marty teams up with Gigawatt (the Autobot version of the DeLorean) and discovers his skateboard is actually another Transformer named Skilz.

The series revealed that Doc Brown inadvertently set these events in motion when he befriended a Decepticon named Rumble in 2015, unaware of the robot’s true nature. Rumble used the repaired DeLorean to travel back to 1974, where he helped Biff develop Energon supplies for Megatron’s eventual arrival. The story climaxes with a battle against a massive Decepticon disguised as Hill Valley’s courthouse clock tower, followed by Marty and Gigawatt traveling back in time to prevent the Decepticon takeover.

While this crossover might seem like an odd pairing initially, both franchises share significant DNA – they exploded in popularity during the 1980s, feature advanced technology, and have maintained dedicated fanbases across decades. The miniseries joins IDW’s tradition of Transformers crossovers, which has previously included mashups with G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Star Trek, and even My Little Pony.

For fans of either franchise, this quirky collaboration offered a nostalgic sugar rush while introducing creative new elements to both universes. It also demonstrated how flexible these iconic properties remain after more than three decades – capable of transforming into something fresh while maintaining the essential elements that made them beloved in the first place.

