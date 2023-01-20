Extreme Venomverse Kicks Off Marvel's Summer of Symbiotes

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Venom, and Marvel is getting the celebration started in May with Extreme Venomverse. The five-issue limited series is the opening salvo for the Summer of Symbiotes, which includes new symbiote-focused titles, characters, and more. Of course, front and center is Eddie Brock / Venom, who fans will actually get to see as a black-clad Spider-Man. Extreme Venomverse is billed to be similar to Edge of Spider-Verse, with each issue featuring new characters and turning points for Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock, the stars of Marvel's ongoing Venom series.

Three stories fans can expect in Extreme Venomverse #1 are a tale from Ryan North and Paulo Siqueira that puts Eddie Brock in the role of Spider-Man; Mirka Andolfo showing a new side of the Brock family; and Leonardo Romero reimagining Venom as a Samurai.

Death of the Venomverse Begins

Earlier this week, Marvel released promotional art by Gerardo Sandoval for Death of the Venomverse, which featured Carnage looming large over a body of symbiotes. "This Summer... The Death of the Venomverse!" the Marvel press release reads. Coincidentally, Venomverse was the name of a 2017 five-issue limited series by Cullen Bunn and Iban Coello. Both creators are veterans of the Venom franchise, and collaborated on a story that pitted Venom and several Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Doctor Strange against white Poison symbiotes. It also included an Edge of Venomverse tie-in limited series.

Venom and Carnage are currently busy with their own ongoing series. Al Ewing, Ram V, and the incoming CAFU are the creative team on Venom, with Ram V and Francesco Manna collaborating on Carnage. Eddie and Dylan Brock are sharing the Venom mantle, with Eddie serving as the King in Black of the symbiotes. Venom is also tying into the Dark Web crossover event with Spider-Man and the X-Men.

Extreme Venomverse #1 goes on sale May 10th. Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)