The Fantastic Four Get Help From She-Hulk to Deal With Doctor Doom’s Marvel Takeover

The Fantastic Four aren’t going to just sit by while Doctor Doom takes over the world. While Doctor Doom is a well-known villain in the Marvel Universe, his most heated rivalry has been with Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four. Marvel’s First Family and Victor Von Doom have been linked from the very beginning, and whenever Doom sets out to do something villainous, the Fantastic Four are never far behind to stop him. This trend continues in “One World Under Doom,” the publishing initiative that finds Doom staking his claim as ruler of the world. We have a new look at how the Fantastic Four plan to respond.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Fantastic Four #29 by writer Ryan North and artist Cory Smith. It’s a tie-in to “One World Under Doom” and guest stars She-Hulk. The first preview page features Emperor Doom standing with his arms folded behind his back as his Latverian flag waves in the wind, and giant buildings taking up the background. Next, Ben Grimm and Sue Storm get the kids off for a bus trip, but Sue doesn’t look happy once the kids are gone. This is where Ben gets the idea to take Sue out into New York City, and what better person to join them than Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk.

“The impossible has happened! DOCTOR DOOM has taken over the world!” the description of Fantastic Four #29 reads. “And the Fantastic Four are NOT going to let that stand. As Reed locks himself in his lab, trying to solve the Problem of Doom, Ben treats Sue to a trip to NYC with their mutual friend, JEN “SHE-HULK” WALTERS, to help get her mind off of things. But tensions after vampires overran the world in their Blood Hunt remain, and when Ben, Sue and Jen find themselves on the wrong side of mob justice, they face a choice…and it’s one they will not be able to take back!”

ComicBook spoke to Ryan North about his One World Under Doom main series that follows Doctor Doom’s plans for the Marvel Universe. We specifically asked about Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, and North had plenty to tease.

When asked what characters are going to get the spotlight in One World Under Doom, North replied, “Oh gosh, there’s tons. Slight spoiler, but the next issue has Doctor Doom going to Valeria Richards, his goddaughter, and going, ‘Look, unlike most people on Earth I care what you think. And I’m going to try and justify this to you.’”

He added, “The Doom/Valeria relationship is one of my favorite in comics. It’s something on paper shouldn’t work. Why would Doom accept the daughter of his most hated enemy as his goddaughter? But he does and it works. It’s dramatic and operatic, and so satisfying. So that is a relationship I’m pleased to get to explore a bit.”

North then spoke about what it’s like bringing these iconic characters into conflict. “Part of me almost thinks you need a big event like this whenever you have Reed [Richards] and Doctor Doom in the same room because they are such opposites, but also so much like each other. And neither of them will ever admit it. It’s such a fun dynamic,” he said.

“Of course, what happens in this ‘One World Under Doom’ event affects the Marvel Universe for the next 10 months, the rest of the year. That obviously touches what goes on in Fantastic Four. There are a lot of one-shot stories and one-and-dones under this status quo of ‘Doom is in charge and what are we going to do about it?’”

Fantastic Four #29 goes on sale February 26th.