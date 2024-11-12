Marvel Previews Doctor Doom’s Reign Over the Marvel Universe in First Look at One World Under Doom #1

Doctor Doom has stood at the center of some of Marvel’s biggest events, including both Secret Wars (in 1984 and 2015). And in this year’s Blood Hunt, Victor von Doom did what Earth’s mightiest heroes could not: save the world. After replacing Doctor Strange as the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, Doom is establishing himself as Emperor of the World and ruler of a new United Latveria in One World Under Doom, the status quo shift that will impact Marvel’s entire line of comics throughout 2025.



Decades after his short-lived reign as Emperor Doom in the 1987 graphic novel Avengers: Emperor Doom — where the despotic monarch of Latveria manipulated the Purple Man’s mind control powers to brainwash the world and make himself its ruler — Doom’s reign will begin anew in the nine-issue One World Under Doom by writer Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and artist R.B. Silva (Captain America: Symbol of Truth).

“One World Under Doom is a story I’ve been working on since 2023,” North said. “This huge head start is such a gift when telling a story like this: I can make sure it all hangs together properly, and for other artists working on tie-ins with their books, I can share completed scripts instead of just an idea of what happens. Because of that I’m very excited for where this story has gone, and can go. It’s been really exciting to hear what other teams have planned with their books to take advantage of this new status quo —we’re all pulling in the same direction.”



“Doom, to me, is the ultimate villain, because even when he loses he wins,” he continued. “He’s not some guy you can punch a bunch until he stops doing crimes: he’s a man who has thought deeply about how to achieve precisely what he wants, and how to ensure others are manipulated into supporting him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set after the events of The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man — where Doom grants Spider-Man eight extra lives as his Champion in the Covenant tasked with saving the world from the Scions of Cyttorak — One World Under Doom “opens after Doom has taken over the world overnight,” North explained. “And there is a mystery in how he did it, how he got everyone to acquiesce to his rule. But there’s also a bigger and more terrifying question: now that he’s taken over the world, what is he going to do with it? And what will the Fantastic Four and the Avengers do to stop him?”



“Doom is one of my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe, so getting to work on this arc is a real pleasure,” Silva added. “I’m loving that we’re bringing magic into the mix, and all the possibilities to make him as awesome as he’s always been. I’m trying to give fans something a little different from what we’ve seen before, and I think the magic element can really make a difference. I hope fans enjoy it as much as I do.”

Marvel Comics has shared the first look at One World Under Doom #1, which hits stands on Feb. 12. The first in the nine-issue series assembles the Avengers (Captain Marvel, the Sam Wilson Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and Storm), Spider-Man, Steve Rogers, Squirrel Girl, Doctor Strange, and the Fantastic Four, while Doom is in league with Baron Zemo.

One World Under Doom #1 Preview

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme — then disappeared behind Latveria’s closed borders. For most, there’s enough going on in the world that Doom’s absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was… the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived...



The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth’s leaders seem to be going along with this...

Luckily, whether it’s mind control or Doombots, whatever’s affecting them hasn’t affected Earth’s heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom’s machinations…

But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom?

One World Under Doom begins in February 2025.