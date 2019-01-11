‘Fight Club 3’ Trailer Released

Dark Horse Comics has released the first story pages and a brief trailer for Fight Club 3, launching on January 30th.

Coming off the existential mindfreak that was Dark Horse Comics‘s Fight Club 2 from writer Chuck Palahniuk, artist Cameron Stewart, and colorist Dave Stewart, a third installment to the franchise seemed somewhat inevitable, even if the particulars of such a venture felt a little difficult to imagine. Fans can expect the Fight Club 3 ride to be just as wild as the Fight Club 2 story was. The two are very much interconnected — so much so that Palahniuk started breaking story on the three-quel before Fight Club 2 was even completed.

“Hell, I wasn’t done tinkering with Fight Club 2 before I was roughing out the story for Fight Club 3,” Palahniuk told ComicBook.com. “The comics creative process was so ongoing and collaborative compared to creating a novel or short story, so I wanted to maintain a working relationship with Lou and Duncan and Joelle, not to mention Scott Allie. That’s why I proposed the two coloring books, Bait and Legacy. They allowed me more breathing room to focus on Fight Club 3 and expanding the story into weirder territory.”

You can see the trailer above, and preview pages in the attached image gallery.

This time around, it seems as though Tyler Durden will find himself teamed with the narrator, this time called Balthazar, to combat a common foe. Who can present a threat to an ancient and intangible force like Tyler? Well, Palahniuk is not saying just yet, but he will drop a hint:

“The new villain is someone from Fight Club 2 you thought was resolved but survived to become even more obnoxious,” he said. “And, no, it’s not the Penguin. And it’s not Hitler.”

Asked about that idea, Palahniuk only ruled out one candidate.

“I promise, I’m the only dead character who’s not coming back,” Palahniuk said. “Well, and none of the college students with marginal grade point averages are coming back, either, just as a lesson to students everywhere.”

Fight Club 3 #1 will be available in stores and digitally on January 30th.