Firefly Resurrects SPOILER

It looks like Firefly has brought a fan-favorite character back from the dead. SPOILERS follow for BOOM! Studios' Firefly #25, written by Greg Pak with art by Pius Bak, colors by Marcelo Costa, and letters by Jim Campbell follow. For its first 24 issues, BOOM! Studios' Firefly series took place before the events of Serenity, the film that served as the de facto series finale of Firefly. Firefly #25 takes a jump into the future, moving the series' setting to several years after Serenity's events. Fans likely remember that Captain Malcolm Reynolds' heroic mission in Serenity cost him two crewmembers. Firefly #25 follows up on that with a surprising final page.

Firefly #25 finds the Serenity crew splintered. Mal is mysteriously absent with no explanation, as is Inara. Kaylee is Serenity's new captain, with River Tam, Jayne Cobb, and Leonard Chang-Benitez (a new character created for the comic) remaining as her crew.

After losing her husband, Hoban "Wash" Washburne, in Serenity, Zoe is obsessed with protecting her and Wash's child, Emma. She and Simon Tan have been moving from place to place hoping to find somewhere their past won't follow them. She's also ticked off at Mal, though whether that's because of what happened during Serenity or something that came after is unclear.

The two groups haven't stayed on good terms, but they're forced to work together when they both come under assault from bounty hunters with new technology. While Kaylee's team investigates a mysterious ring that somehow serves as a portal for ships to pass through, Zoe discovers a job listing for someone using Wash's name.

Zoe shows up to the site of the listing ready to shoot whoever is borrowing Wash's name. She does open fire before realizing she's looking at Wash. The issue offers no explanation for how Wash is back (there are hints that the ring portal may somehow deal with alternate realities or "time-skipping"), and the moment shocks Zoe as much as it is likely to shock fans.

What does Alan Tudyk, the actor who played Wash in live-action, think about this? ComicBook.com reached out to ask.

‘When people mention Wash’s death to me it’s always, 'too soon,' So, hearing that wash is now returning from the dead, I say, “it’s about gorram time!’" Tudyk says.

What do you think of Wash's unexplained return? Let us know in the comments. Firefly #25 is on sale now.