‘Firefly’: First Look at New Series

Joss Whedon’s Firefly is making the jump to Boom Studios with a brand new series and now fans have their first look at the new adventures of the Serenity crew.

Boom has released the first interior art preview of Firefly #1, featuring the work of Dan McDaid.

Take a look below:

The new Firefly series is written by Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Mech Cadet Yu) and drawn by McDaid (Judge Dredd), with Whedon serving as story consultant. The preview is the final installment of Boom! Studios’ five-week #MalCrushMonday promotion intended to spotlight the new Firefly series ahead of its debut in November.

“There’s a special kind of magic that makes the best Firefly stories – something that Greg and Dan have perfectly captured in this new series,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Fans will see new sides of Mal, Zoe and the crew of Serenity as we explore not only what it means to fight a war…but also what it takes to survive one.”

Firefly is set 500 years in the future following the event of the Unification War, a galactic civil war in which the Alliance defeated the Independents. The series follows the crew of Serenity, a small transport spaceship that is constantly on the move.

Serenity‘s captain, Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, was one of the “Browncoats” who fought for the Independents against the Alliance. Now he just hopes to keep his crew fed and his ship flying, even if that means skirting the law.

But it turns out Mal’s past isn’t done with him. After an easy heist job goes wrong, Mal is forced to face his past in the form of the Unificators, a group of mercenaries deputized to hunt down war criminals, including Mal and Zoe. Now, Mal’s search for redemption may cost him his ship and his crew.

“Our story will reveal key experiences for Mal and Zoe during the Unification War that you’ve never seen before,” Pak said when the series was first announced. “And we’ll introduce entirely new corners of the star system with characters, organizations, and subcultures that are absolutely true to all the world-building you know but absolutely brand-new at the same time.”

Firefly #1 goes on sale November 14th.

Source: Previewsworld