G.I. Joe Becomes Image’s Biggest Launch of 2024

G.I. Joe #1 has established itself among 2024’s most significant comic debuts, with Image Comics‘ November release becoming the publisher’s largest launch of the year, described in promotional materials as “THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE!” The success follows October reports of massive pre-release interest, with advance orders exceeding 225,000 copies. This places the series alongside other major 2024 releases like DC’s Absolute Batman (approximately 250,000 copies through combined distribution channels) and IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (around 300,000 preorders) while setting a new record for Hasbro comic launches, surpassing last year’s Transformers #1.

From creative team Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly, the series marks a milestone for Image’s successful Energon Universe, which has moved over 3,000,000 copies in just 16 months. The demand has been so strong that the first printing sold out immediately upon release, according to Image Comics’ November announcement.

The series introduces “Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE,” who “has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons’ arrival on Earth,” according to the official synopsis. The team includes “heavy artillery specialist Rock ‘N Roll, ranger Stalker, former fashion model Cover Girl, driver Clutch, and Duke himself,” along with Baroness.

ComicBook praised the debut issue, stating, “G.I. Joe #1 is quintessential Joe at its best and feels like a love letter to the franchise’s roots in a way that still moves the franchise forward into the modern-day themes and storytelling fans have come to expect from the Energon Universe.” The review also highlights the stellar artwork, noting, “Reilly, Bellaire, and Wooton absolutely kill the team’s introductory sequence, showcasing each Joe’s style and personality and a quick jump into their history over the course of two panels each.”

The success extends beyond initial sales, with speculation driving secondary market prices. Bleeding Cool reports that rare variants, such as the 1:500 David Finch cover, are commanding premium prices, while the NYCC exclusive ashcan edition “has sold for as high as $140, though it has settled closer to $80.”

This achievement caps off a strong year for Image’s Energon Universe, with Transformers continuing to sell close to 100,000 copies per month, a remarkable feat in an era when it’s uncommon for new comic series to even debut with sales figures reaching six digits.

The G.I. Joe franchise, which began as a line of action figures in the 1960s, has become a cultural phenomenon, spawning numerous comic book series, animated shows, and live-action films over the decades. The Energon Universe’s reimagining of the classic characters has clearly resonated with fans, both old and new, as evidenced by the impressive sales figures and critical acclaim.

As the series progresses, readers can expect to see the complex character dynamics and relationships develop further, with Duke striving to unite his diverse and sometimes bickering team to face the overwhelming threat posed by Cobra. The arrival of the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth has added an intriguing new dimension to the G.I. Joe mythos, and fans are eager to discover how this will impact the ongoing battle between the heroic G.I. Joe team and the villainous Cobra organization.