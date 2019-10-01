New Game of Thrones Comic Series Announced

Game of Thrones will return to comic books in 2020. Dynamite Entertainment has announced George RR Martin’s A Clash of Kings, a new comic book series based on hit fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. The series picks up about halfway through the story of the second novel in Martin’s fantasy saga. Landy Q. Walker (Red Lanterns, The Incredibles), who wrote Dynamite’s 2017 A Clash of Kings series, returns to write the new series. The series features art by Mel Rubi (Red Sonja, Doctor Strange), colors by Ivan Nunes (A Game of Thrones, Grimm Fairy Tales), and letters by Tom Napolitano (Justice League, Supergirl).

A Clash of Kings begins with Catelyn Stark and Brienne of Tarth on the run after the mysterious death of Renly Baratheon. Tyrion Lannister is still in King’s Landing with his lover, Shae. Arya Stark is a prisoner at Harrenhal, and the war continues.

“As we head into the second half of this adaptation, I believe we will see some of the strongest work on the title to date. We are on the precipice of some of the most pivotal scenes set in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire – Danerys’ exploration of the House of the Undying, the Battle of the Blackwater, and much more,” said Walker in a press release. “Breaking this novel down word by word, chapter by chapter, you really get a sense of how meticulously layered the work is, and how the tension between these warring families slowly spirals out of control. Bringing those story beats to their climax, and having the privilege to help guide the visual interpretation of one of the most popular fantasy series, it’s an experience beyond description. I can’t wait to share that experience with readers.”

Rubi adds, “An amazing story continues in this Clash of Kings volume. I’m thrilled to be back along with my fellow creators as a perfect team. We are at a point where the entire team brings the collective weight of two years experience on this series, and I think that shows in my art and those of my collaborators. This will surely be one astonishing series!”

Are you excited about the new A Clash of Kings comic book series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. George RR Martin’s A Clash of Kings will be solicited in November 2019 and is scheduled for release in January 2020.