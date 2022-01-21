Get Your First Look at Nottingham’s Return in A King’s Ransom Preview (Exclusive)

Mad Cave’s popular Nottingham series is making is back with Nottingham: A King’s Ransom, a direct continuation of Nottingham Vol. 1. Writer David Hazan, artist Shane Connery Volk, and colorist Luca Romano are all back in the fold for King’s Ransom, while Justin Birch joins the team as Letterer, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated new story arc starting on the next slide! Nottingham picks up with the Holy Roman Emperor apprehending King Richard, and it’s up to Everard Blackthorne, aka the Sheriff of Nottingham, to deliver the ransom and get him back safely, but not everyone wants King Richard to return.

Prince John and King Phillip of France both would like to keep him away from his kingdom and take it for themselves, and Marian is also plotting her own future for Nottingham. To get King Richard back and avoid being killed for his failure, the Sheriff will have to get some help from Robin Hood, and he’s not very happy about it.

“It wouldn’t be Nottingham without opening with a pretty gruesome murder in Sherwood Forest,” Hazan said. “Instantly you can see that Shane is taking it to the next level with A King’s Ransom. The art is more detailed, grittier and inevitably more gruesome as we see Sheriff Everard Blackthorne arriving in Nottingham, feeling as if he’s failed because a King’s Messenger was killed by Robin Hood and the Merry Men on his watch…but of course the power players in Nottinghamshire are all after the contents of the message the man is carrying. A message that will, without doubt, change the very fabric of England as they know it.”

“It’s been truly exciting to get back into this world and to draw the Nottingham crew again! I know fans are ready for the next chapter, and Issue 6 gets them right into the action,” Volk said. “I hope they have their seatbelts on because the story and art are cranked to 11!”

You can find the preview starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for the series below.

Nottingham: A King’s Ransom

(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk (C) Luca Romano (L) Joamette Gil

“Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, is strong-armed into delivering the ransom and bringing the King home, on penalty of death. The treacherous Prince John and his ally, King Phillip of France, will stop at nothing to ensure Richard remains in captivity, so the Sheriff finds the unlikeliest of allies in none other than Robin Hood and the Merry Men. With Robin and the Sheriff away, Marian hatches her own devious plan to take back Nottingham.”

Main Cover By Shane Connery Volk

The Sheriff

Let It Fly

Ready To Pounce

Showdown In The Forest

Ambush

Message Received