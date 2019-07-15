Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Tackling GI Joe’s Snake Eyes

Few G.I. Joe characters stand out as much as the sword-wielding assassin Snake Eyes and IDW plans to take full advantage of that. The licensed comics powerhouse has joined forces Hasbro to unveil Snake Eyes: Deadgame, a mini-series written and drawn by the legendary Rob Liefeld. According to Liefeld — who’s creator of Marvel characters like Deadpool, Cable, and Domino — it’s a dream come true.

“Two words: ‘BUCKET LIST,’” Liefeld said in a statement. “One more word: ‘ICON.’ Snake Eyes is Wolverine, Deadpool, and Spider Man rolled into one amazing character for an entire generation of fans that thrilled to his adventures in comics and cartoons and hung on his every toy release!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My parents drove me all over the county to get me G.I. JOE action figures as a kid,” he continued. “These were my first and most favorite toys. Working with Hasbro and all my friends at IDW has been a blast so far. I can’t wait to get this work out into the public! If you enjoyed my recent Marvel work, this will match or exceed it!”

Liefeld’s most recent Marvel work came with the mutant-based Major X, a character that, quite frankly, isn’t unlike Snake Eyes. As one would expect, IDW’s Chris Ryall is ecstatic to have Rob on board for the mini-series.

“The high-octane, adrenaline-fueled action and adventure Rob brings to every comic he creates is a perfect fit for Snake Eyes,” Ryall said. “And we’re all as excited as you are to see him really cut loose on the pages of this very special G.I. JOE series!”

The two pieces of art distributed with the release can be found below. It’s unclear if they’re some type of covers or just key art to get fans of the toyline excited about the upcoming comics series.

The Snake Eyes live-action film is expected to begin filming later this year with a new actor expected to play the titular role of the spin-off.

Snake Eyes: Deadgame has a target release date of “early 2020.” Paramount’s Snake Eyes film has a release date of October 16, 2020.