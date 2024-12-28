GI Joe’s First Team Meets Brutal Fate and Confirms Major Death

The war between G.I. Joe and Cobra kicked into high gear in G.I. Joe #1, and there were some tragically deadly consequences for a fan favorite at the end of the book. This issue confirms that death, and unfortunately for the Joes, things don’t really get better for them in issue #2, with the debut G.I. Joe team being systematically taken down in brutal fashion. Though no one else died, Duke and Baroness are going to have to create a brand new team after Cobra demolished their first one. Full spoilers from here on out, so you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the death of Rock ‘n Roll at Cobra’s hands, the rest of the team is being gathered up by their forces, but that is broken up by Duke, who sacrifices his vehicle and dives right into a firing squad of Cobra Soldiers. Baroness is able to save Striker from being executed and then Clutch grabs one of their laser rifles and returns fire.

As Cobra Commander and Destro watch the battle play out from afar, Cobra Commander activates a self-destruct function on their new weapons, and that causes a massive explosion in the lab. Duke emerges from the rubble, but everyone else wasn’t so lucky, and the injury count is high.

First it is official confirmed that Rock ‘n Roll died in the line of duty, which is already a gut punch for those holding out some hope that he might somehow still be alive. Meanwhile Stalker is in surgery, and while the doctors say he will make it, his injuries are serious and that means he won’t be in the field for some time.

Then there’s Cover Girl, who suffered severe burns on her face, her legs, and all across her arms. Those burns were from the explosion of Cobra’s Energon powered weapons, and they are causing her significant pain as doctors try and patch her up. They aren’t show what those laser rifles are powered by yet, and that’s causing the doctors issues with treating her.

The final member of the team addressed is Clutch, who is missing and presumed dead. The rubble has yet to be cleared from the battle, so the Joes think he’s possibly underneath, though readers know that isn’t the case. As we learn on the very last page, Clutch is actually disguised as a Cobra soldier and is currently trying to blend in at Cobra Headquarters, though he’s not exactly thrilled about the circumstances.

There were two members of the initial team who are back at headquarters and still up and running in Duke and Baroness, but both were injured and are in pretty rough shape. A new team will need to be put together soon, and after the first new member is introduced, let’s just say the recruitment process isn’t off to so hot a start.

No one expected for one member of the team to die in the first issue, and few expected that the majority of the team would be off the board just two issues in either, but here we are. Now it will be up to Duke and Baroness to gather a new team to take on Cobra and get some payback, and at least they will have some help from the inside.

What did you think of the new issue of G.I. Joe, and who do you want to see brought in for the new team? You can talk all things comics and G.I. Joe with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!