Gold Lantern Gets Legion of Super-Heroes Variant Cover for #7 After Issue #6 Sells Out

Gold Lantern is getting his own Legion of Super-Heroes Variant Cover for issue #7 after issue #6. Coming off of this big debut, it seems like there are big plans for the newest member of Legion according to Newsarama. He and Superboy helped turn the tide and save the United Planets. But, the threats are still on the way. Also, Brian Michael Bendis and the creative team have been hinting at some sort of big origin story for the newest member of the team. So, there’s clearly something big coming in the pages of Legion of Super-Heroes.

Last year, Bendis talked to Comicbook.com about how excited he was to begin this journey on the book. The iconic cast of characters was a huge draw for him.

"It literally took months just to design the characters, and [Ryan Sook is] working on it every day. I reached out to him and sold this enormous insanity that you see in front of you. and lo and behold, it was exactly what he was looking for. He was looking for the biggest challenge, and he has taken it on immensely," Bendis told ComicBook.com when the project was announced.

Following Gold Lantern's debut in this week's Legion of Super-Heroes #6 (which has now sold out at distributor level), DC has announced a 1:25 variant to #7 with Ryan Sook's design for the new hero. This issue is due out July 28. @BRIANMBENDIS pic.twitter.com/TfmT9V0bqz — Newsarama (@Newsarama) June 12, 2020

He continued, ”My favorite thing from this whole year that no one knows about, is that Ryan sends in all these designs -- usually with a pamphlet of notes and character ideas -- and he's truly creating this with us. I get to share it with our other peers and they get to flip out and get impressed, it's fantastic. Ryan is an artist's artist; they love him, and this is the work of his life. I'm so honored to be part of it. So, yes, Ryan was a very early part of this."

Comicbook.com’s Russ Burlingame posted a rundown of some of the new Legion lineup: Colossal Boy, Dream Girl, Blok, Violet, Chameleon Boy, Triplicate Girl, Karate Kid, Dawnstar, Lightning Lad, Matter-Eater Lad, Timberwolf, Wildfire, Ultraboy, Phantom Girl, Star Boy, Brainiac 5, Bouncing Boy, Element Lad, Cosmic Boy, Light Lass, Saturn Girl, Sun Boy, and Jonathan Kent/Superboy.

