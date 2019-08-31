The Legion Of Super-Heroes Gets A Surprising New Member

Superman #14 had a whole lot going on, but most fans probably didn’t expect the Legion of Super-Heroes to make an appearance. The 31st-century superhero team made a pit stop in the present to meet Superman, and more importantly, his son Jon Kent. It looks like they want the young Kryptonian to join their ranks as the newest member. It turns out, Superboy is pretty important to the future.

Kent is responsible for the formation of the United Planets in their timeline, and the young hero has a big choice on his hands. Superboy had an idea that each planet should be a part of a United Nations-like effort to instill more pronounced diplomacy across the galaxy. When Superman brought the idea to the table, there was pronounced silence until the Legion showed up.

Brian Michael Bendis is gearing up to rewriting DC Comics’ future in Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium. The two-part, monthly comic will feature looks at various DC futures and it looks like there could be room for one more among the Legion. Bendis has an all-star cast of artists who will be involved with the project including Jim Lee, Jim Cheung, Nicola Scott, and Dustin Nguyen.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bendis shared an image that featured a lot of Legionnaires posed for a photo. The image features a bunch of returning characters like: Colossal Boy, Dream Girl, Blok, Violet, Chameleon Boy, Triplicate Girl, Karate Kid, Dawnstar, Lightning Lad, Matter-Eater Lad, Timberwolf, Wildfire, Ultraboy, Phantom Girl, Star Boy, Brainiac 5, Bouncing Boy, Element Lad, Cosmic Boy, Light Lass, Saturn Girl, Sun Boy, and Jonathan Kent/Superboy.

“It literally took months just to design the characters, and [Ryan Sook is] working on it every day. I reached out to him and sold this enormous insanity that you see in front of you. and lo and behold, it was exactly what he was looking for. He was looking for the biggest challenge, and he has taken it on immensely,” Bendis explained to ComicBook.com when the project was announced.

He continued, “My favorite thing from this whole year that no one knows about, is that Ryan sends in all these designs — usually with a pamphlet of notes and character ideas — and he’s truly creating this with us. I get to share it with our other peers and they get to flip out and get impressed, it’s fantastic. Ryan is an artist’s artist; they love him, and this is the work of his life. I’m so honored to be part of it. So, yes, Ryan was a very early part of this.”

Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium will launch on September 4. The final order cutoff date for the first issue is August 12.