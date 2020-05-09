Gold Lantern Set to Debut in Legion of Super-Heroes From DC Comics

✖

Gold Lantern is set to debut in Legion of Super-Heroes from DC Comics. Issue Six of the series will see some action with the hero as posted on Instagram by Brian Michael Bendis. This Lantern is looking a bit different with the Gold insignia on his chest and two power rings. One is a standard-issue Legion flight ring and the other is the mysterious Gold Lantern ring. The emotional spectrum is no stranger to new additions. (Anyone who lived through Blackest Night can tell you how much of a trip that was.) Still, it’s pretty exciting to get to meet all of these new Legionaires for the first time in the title.

“Coming soon in #legionofsuperheroes issue six Gold lantern! By @rsookart @wade_von_grawbadger @whoajday @thedcnation @dccomics #icantwait,” Bendis wrote on social media.

It’s no secret the creator was really looking forward to playing with these characters. He told us about it last year.

"It literally took months just to design the characters, and [Ryan Sook is] working on it every day. I reached out to him and sold this enormous insanity that you see in front of you. and lo and behold, it was exactly what he was looking for. He was looking for the biggest challenge, and he has taken it on immensely," Bendis shared with ComicBook.com when the project was announced.

"My favorite thing from this whole year that no one knows about, is that Ryan sends in all these designs -- usually with a pamphlet of notes and character ideas -- and he's truly creating this with us. I get to share it with our other peers and they get to flip out and get impressed, it's fantastic. Ryan is an artist's artist; they love him, and this is the work of his life. I'm so honored to be part of it. So, yes, Ryan was a very early part of this."

Bendis shared an image of the new Legion lineup last year on Late Night with Seth Myers. Here is a rundown of what we could identify: Colossal Boy, Dream Girl, Blok, Violet, Chameleon Boy, Triplicate Girl, Karate Kid, Dawnstar, Lightning Lad, Matter-Eater Lad, Timberwolf, Wildfire, Ultraboy, Phantom Girl, Star Boy, Brainiac 5, Bouncing Boy, Element Lad, Cosmic Boy, Light Lass, Saturn Girl, Sun Boy, and Jonathan Kent/Superboy.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.