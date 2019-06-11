New Graphite Comics Service to Be Like Netflix & Spotify for Digital Comics

In the world of digital comics and mobile development, one new app promises to stand out. Launched earlier today by Graphite Comics, Inc., Graphite promises to be the next revolutionary thing when it comes to consuming comics digitally. At launch, the app carries over 10,000 titles from a slew of independent comic publishers.

As it stands now, comics from BOOM! Studios, IDW, Legendary, Tokyo Pop, Aspen, Dynamite, Papercutz, and Top Cow can be found on the program. Much like the music-streaming service Spotify, Graphite follows the freemium model with a free, ad-supported entry-level package. For those looking to browse comics without advertising, a paid package is available for $4.99 per month. On top of that, the Graphite team says it’s has a revenue sharing plan in place with publishers and creators alike, giving those they partner with upwards of 70 percent of all advertising and subscription revenue.

In addition to the digital comics aspect of the app — which Graphite says is crafted with cutting-edge technolgy — there’s a community portion in a place where fans can interact with like-minded readers.

“We are thrilled to reveal Graphite, the future of digital comics, to the world today,” Graphite content chief Tom Akel says in a press release. “The comics industry is primed for a seamless and universal platform to provide creators and publishers with a platform to reach new audiences through next generation features and for fans to have a singular, freemium home to engage with their favorite series. Graphite is truly the first platform to embrace comics in all its forms.”

BOOM! Studios President Filip Sablik echoed the sentiment in the release, praising the new app for its ingenuity

“Graphite is one of the most innovative digital platforms we’ve seen in a long, long time. It’s been built from the ground up to expose and convert brand new fans of the wonderful medium of comics – whether that’s in the form of comic books, graphic novels, comic strips, or webtoons – and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of the lineup of launching publishing partners,” says Sablik. “Central to BOOM! Studios’ mission is to help potential fans discover their favorite comic and Graphite is a perfect way to Discover Yours!”

Graphite is now available on iOS and Android.