7 Marvel Heroes That Would Be Better in DC Comics

The Marvel Universe is filled with a lot of great heroes, but really, how many of them would get along better in the DC Universe? I know for many people, the Big Two’s respective worlds are more or less the same, but both universes really have a distinct vibe. Marvel’s world bends towards the more super-scientific and high-concept, while the DC Universe leans a bit closer to the mystical and human. Of course, that’s not to say there aren’t elements of both in each world, but one can certainly ‘feel’ what separates the two worlds.

With that in mind, the question has to be asked: What heroes in the Marvel Universe would get along better in the DC Universe? It’s admittedly a hard question, but it’s a fun thought experiment. Personally, I think quite a number of Marvel heroes would thrive. Spider-Man would have Superman-level popularity, while Doctor Strange would thrive engaging in the magic side of the DCU. We’ll never know for certain which Marvel heroes would fare better in the opposite universe, but I think the following 7 icons would get along just great in the DCU.

7. Jessica Jones

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The DC Universe is filled with a lot of amazing detectives like Batman, the Question, Elongated Man, and Detective Chimp. I think Jones would fit in really well in the DC Universe. Sure, she’s got a bit of an edge to her (which is understandable), but she’d work really well in a place like Gotham or Blüdhaven. And hey, having kickass powers doesn’t hurt if she wants to investigate mysteries that require a bit more ‘oomph’ than what the other street-level sleuths are packing. If Jones came over to the DC Universe, I really think she’d fit in.

6. Moon Knight

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Speaking of street-level heroes, Moon Knight is one of those fun ones that would really fit in with the likes of Batman and Green Arrow. I’m positive he’d be at odds with them given his incredibly violent and even lethal methods. But overall, I think Marc would thrive in this world. Especially given his mystical connection to Khonshu, Moon Knight could end up exploring the same offbeat, weird corners of the DCU like Swamp Thing or the Doom Patrol. Moon Knight’s an odd duck, sure, but chances are he’d adapt to DC Comics’ particular brand of weirdness.

5. Captain America

I know the Marvel Universe absolutely loves Captain America. But I can’t help but think the people of the DC Universe would love him just as much, if not more. Given his participation in World War II, I think he’d get along swimmingly with the members of the Justice Society. But at the same time, he’d be a major get for the Justice League (if anyone Marvel hero is capable of leading the League, it’s him). Cap is just one of those heroes that no one can hate, and I’m positive the DC Universe would welcome him with open arms.

4. Iron Man

Though Iron Man does feel like he’s a better fit for his native universe, I can’t shake the feeling he’d work really well in the DCU. Think about it, DC Comics has a lot of smart heroes like Batman and Mister Terrific, as well as devious minds like Riddler and Lex Luthor. It feels kind of right to have a similar smart guy (with an incredibly smart mouth) join in and see how his mind compares to some of the DCU’s best and brightest. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see Iron Man’s egotism drive Batman up the wall?

3. Daredevil

Image Courtesy of Marvel

I’ve already sung the praises of DC Comics’ street-level heroes, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that the DCU would make for the perfect home for Daredevil. Just look at how the Bat-Family has thrived in Gotham or how Team Arrow has improved Star City. Street-level heroes can do serious good in the DCU, and I think the same could happen for Daredevil. In the Marvel Universe, it’s always just one tragedy after another, but in the DC Universe, Matt Murdock could achieve what similar heroes have done. Maybe even start a family of his own.

2. Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The DC Universe is well-known for its many magical heroes like Zatanna, Constantine, and the various heroes of Justice League Dark. I can’t help but think that the Sorcerer Supreme himself, Doctor Strange, would one hundred percent thrive in a world like the DCU. Not only would he dedicate himself to learning the various magics woven into the world, I could also see Doctor Strange supplanting Doctor Fate as Lord of Order’s greatest defender. Hell, Strange might even find himself leading Justice League Dark if he felt it was the best use of his talents.

1. Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man rarely gets the credit he deserves in the Marvel Universe (to be fair, The Daily Bugle’s libel doesn’t help). But I hardly think Peter Parker would be vilified as much in the DC Universe. Quite the opposite, really, I think he’d be one of the most beloved heroes around. The DC Universe’s civilians have a great appreciation for heroes, and I can see them holding Spider-Man up as one of the best. And you just know Spider-Man would be a major asset to the Justice League, both as a hero and symbol of true-blue heroism.

