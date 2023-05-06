Guardians of the Galaxy's Cosmo Gets Marvel Webcomic in Time For Vol. 3

One of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's breakout characters is getting their own solo comic. On Friday, Marvel Comics unveiled a Cosmo the Spacedog series, which is exclusive to the Marvel Unlimited app. The six-issue miniseries is part of Marvel Unlimited's Infinity Comic format, which presents its stories in the infinite scroll format. The comic is written by Jason Loo, with art by David Cutler, colors by Jim Campbell, and letters by Joe Sabino.

SURPRISE! I’m writing a six-issue Cosmo The Spacedog series just in time for the release of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3! First issue’s out now on @MarvelUnlimited! Drawn by @davidjcutler, colors by Jim Campbell, letters by Joe Sabino. pic.twitter.com/hD1e4qOU2O — Jason Loo (@Rebel_Loo) May 5, 2023

Who plays Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Cosmo is portrayed in Vol. 3 by Oscar-nominated actress Maria Bakalova, who also portrayed the beloved character in last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

"I absolutely did," Bakalova replied when asked by ComicBook.com if she donned the mo-cap suit to play Cosmo. "And I couldn't waste a second to be like, 'Oh no, I'm just going to go home and I'm going to rest, or I'm going to read a book.' If you have a chance to be around all of these incredibly talented people, of course, you're going to spend the full time, or that's my point of view." She added, "And I was putting on the mo-cap suit, and I felt like a superhero for real, because I got to play there and I got to be around all of them, to be watching James [Gunn] every single step and just completely losing my mind and melting my heart, how great he is. And yeah, I did a lot and I met Slate [the on-set reference for Cosmo] and we, I think, bonded together. It was pretty cool. He's the sweetest one and it's a reminder of what a great creature Cosmo is and just dogs in general."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters.