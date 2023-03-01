Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer Released by Marvel

Fans can get their first look at Marvel's new run of Guardians of the Galaxy in an exciting trailer. The cosmic superhero team is exploring new territories in the galaxy under the watchful eyes of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker. Kelly and Lanzing are the writing duo behind Steve Rogers' current adventures in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, and Walker has recently provided his artistic talents to Predator. The Guardians of the Galaxy trailer teases the mysterious event referred to as "Grootfall," and shows some of the new lands and threats the Guardians will face.

"These characters have been psychedelic super heroes, lovable smugglers, and cosmic war fighters who are living under constant chaos. This was a chance to take them somewhere completely different," Lanzing told CBR in a recent interview. "So, the Western became a way for us to say that the tone of this book is going to be different from the Guardians books that you're familiar with, and it allows us to get a little crazier."

"I think fans can also get excited about the structure of our run," Kelly added. "Initially, we're popping off five individual issues. This is the story of every week coming to a new town and discovering the trauma, drama, and pain, then engaging with that and not necessarily resolving it in the best of ways, but stepping into it in their own way and then coming out the other side."

Groot Joins Marvel's Greatest Heroes on Stormbreakers Variant Covers

A new line of variant covers by Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 will see Groot standing alongside some of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe. This year is already shaping up to be a big one for Groot, with a "Grootfall" mystery behind Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker's Guardians of the Galaxy relaunch in April, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to land in theaters in May, and a Groot miniseries from Dan Abnett and Damian Couceiro exploring his origins the same month. "I Am Groot" will soon be all the rage when Marvel's elite artists illustrate the hero alongside the Avengers, X-Men, and more in a slew of variant covers.

The Groot-themed Marvel's Stormbreaker variant covers will appear across titles throughout April. The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers feature Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa. As the next evolution of Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these artists to showcase their abilities, artwork, and prominence in the world of comic books.

You can also check out the variant covers for Guardians of the Galaxy #1 below. The issue goes on sale April 12th.