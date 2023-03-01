Groot Teams Up With the Marvel Universe on Stormbreakers Variant Covers

A new line of variant covers by Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 will see Grootstanding alongside some of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe. This year is already shaping up to be a big one for Groot, with a "Grootfall" mystery behind Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker's Guardians of the Galaxy relaunch in April, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to land in theaters in May, and a Groot miniseries from Dan Abnett and Damian Couceiro exploring his origins the same month. "I Am Groot" will soon be all the rage when Marvel's elite artists illustrate the hero alongside the Avengers, X-Men, and more in a slew of variant covers.

The Groot-themed Marvel's Stormbreaker variant covers will appear across titles throughout April. The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers feature Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa. As the next evolution of Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these artists to showcase their abilities, artwork, and prominence in the world of comic books.

Marvel Relaunches Guardians of the Galaxy

The upcoming Groot limited series arrives in stores just ahead of a new Guardians of the Galaxy series written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by Kev Walker. Fans can expect never-before-seen planets, brand-new alien species, and new truths that will make readers question everything they know about the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe. The driving force behind the relaunch is Grootfall, which Marvel recently teased last month.

Marvel released a new teaser image for Guardians of the Galaxy with the promise of a trailer and first look coming tomorrow. "I think of them often, those heroes of the Manifold Territories. Those Guardians of the Galaxy," the poster reads. "How they stood for the defenseless. Gave voice to the voiceless. How they kept the fire of civilization lit against the coming of Grootspace. But then, all these years later, I can't help but consider that no matter how much a man might try... a fire only ends one way." We also see looks at Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax.

You can find the eight Marvel's Stormbreakers variant covers featuring Groot below.