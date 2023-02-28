Guardians of the Galaxy Releases New Teaser for Grootfall

Grootfall approaches in a new teaser for Marvel's relaunch of Guardians of the Galaxy. The new era of the Guardians comes from the creative team of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker. The premise of the new volume of Guardians of the Galaxy is being kept under wraps, but we do know it will revolve around a mysterious event referred to as "Grootfall." Coincidentally, Groothas been missing from promotional materials and character images, but he will surely be involved in some capacity. Kelly, Lanzing, and Walker are taking a western approach to the Guardians, and a new poster sticks to that theme.

Marvel released a new teaser image for Guardians of the Galaxy with the promise of a trailer and first look coming tomorrow. "I think of them often, those heroes of the Manifold Territories. Those Guardians of the Galaxy," the poster reads. "How they stood for the defenseless. Gave voice to the voiceless. How they kept the fire of civilization lit against the coming of Grootspace. But then, all these years later, I can't help but consider that no matter how much a man might try... a fire only ends one way." We also see looks at Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy Creative Team Hypes New Series

"Welcome to a whole new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, riding like mad through an endless alien dust storm of sun-soaked tragedy, intense violence, and deeply dysfunctional heroes," Lanzing said when the series was announced. "The optimistic peacekeepers that defeated the reborn Olympian Gods and overcame 'The Last Annihilation' have fallen about as far as they possibly could – and now Peter Quill and what remains of his found family will have to fight like hell in a new western-fueled frontier to find a scrap of forgiveness. After all, the Guardians are a fire – and a fire only ends one way."

"Sharing the reins with us is the amazing Kev Walker, our partner from Captain America & the Winter Soldier Special #1. His unique blend of realism and wild imagination brings the alien frontier of the Manifold Territories to windswept life like no one else could," Kelly added. "Together, we're guiding the Guardians on a new trail – one that will make them look inwards, even as they face the threats over the next horizon. Grab your element gun, True Believers – it's time to go for a brand new ride."

"I honestly can't believe I'm finally getting a chance to work on Guardians," Walker said. "I've been wanting to draw these characters for a long time, (I have some of the first Guardians of the Galaxy comics in my collection). I came close when I did Annihilation: Nova years ago, but never envisaged I'd be doing this kind of all-encompassing relaunch. Pushing existing characters in a new direction is always a daunting challenge, but working with Jackson, Collin and Matt has been a lot of fun and I think we're producing something very different from what's gone before."

Guardians of the Galaxy Debuts New Costumes

The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting a makeover for their new series. In the lead-up to the big announcement, Marvel revealed new costumes for five members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. As "Grootfall Approaches..." we took a look at redesigned Guardians of the Galaxy costumes for Nebula, Gamora, Star-Lord, Mantis, and Drax. Star-Lord has a Western look to his costume, complete with a cowboy hat, parka, boots, and a gun holster. The rest of the Guardians have a similar appearance, though Mantis and Drax stand out the most. Mantis appears to have a mechanical right arm that's slightly oversized, and Drax is dressed as if he's right out of the stone age. Marvel also asks the question, "Who are the Guardians of the Galaxy?" Another teaser shows an enlarged Groot head spewing fire out of its mouth onto a planet.

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 goes on sale April 12th.