Marvel Teases Guardians of the Galaxy Announcement With "Grootfall"

Marvel is dropping hints regarding a relaunch of its Guardians of the Galaxy series. Al Ewing and Juann Cabal kicked off a new era of the Guardians of the Galaxy in January 2020. The series featured classic characters like Star-Lord, Drax, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Gamora, but also incorporated other cosmic heroes like Nova, Moondragon, Hercules, Marvel Boy, and Phyla-Vell. The series concluded with "The Last Annihilation" crossover event, which saw the Guardians' ranks grow even more to include Doctor Doom, Super-Skrull, Wiccan, and Hulkling. When Guardians of the Galaxy ended, Marvel hinted at another revival to come down the road, and now we are learning that those next steps involve Groot's potential downfall.

"Grootfall Approaches..." is the mysterious teaser Marvel released this afternoon, with an April 2023 date for the new series launch. The press release also teases that an official announcement regarding the Guardians of the Galaxy will come later this week. "Stay tuned to Marvel on social media for more teasers about what's next for the Guardians and be there for the full announcement this Friday!" the press release reads. What we can most likely look for in the falling days are even more teasers referencing the other Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Tops Fandango's Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

According to a survey conducted by Fandango, moviegoers are excited to see a collection of Marvel movies in the new year. Topping that list is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, most likely James Gunn's final Marvel movie after taking the position of co-CEO at DC Studios. While Gunn brings his Guardians saga to a dramatic end, there are still a lot of movies to look forward to in 2023. On the Marvel side, we have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, DC has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Harrison Ford returns in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Coming in first place for Fandango's Most Anticipated Blockbusters of 2023 is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Second place is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The sixth through 10th spots are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Creed III, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also has the Most Anticipated Hero in 2023: Chris Pratt's Star-Lord. Pratt is a busy man in 2023, as he also voices everyone's favorite heroic plumber Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie animated movie.

Dave Bautista Says Goodbye to Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista has leveraged his popularity in Guardians of the Galaxy into becoming one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, but now it's time to say goodbye to the character. After almost a decade, and appearances in three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, a holiday special, and cameos in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, Bautista is ready to put the role of Drax behind him. In an interview with GQ, Bautista sounded pretty relieved to put long makeup sessions behind him while hoping that he can embrace some roles with a little more nuance.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him," Bautista told the magazine. "But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

