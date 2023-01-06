Marvel Reveals First Look at New Guardians of the Galaxy Costumes

The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting a makeover for their new series. Marvel has been preparing fans for an announcement regarding the status of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the full announcement expected later today. All we know at the moment is a new series is launching in April, and the marketing for it is promoting something called "Grootfall." Perhaps the most beloved member of the Guardians, Groot would seem to be in a precarious position according to the press materials. In the lead-up to Friday's big announcement, Marvel has revealed new costumes for five members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As "Grootfall Approaches..." we get a look at redesigned Guardians of the Galaxy costumes for Nebula, Gamora, Star-Lord, Mantis, and Drax. Star-Lord has a Western look to his costume, complete with a cowboy hat, parka, boots, and a gun holster. The rest of the Guardians have a similar appearance, though Mantis and Drax stand out the most. Mantis appears to have a mechanical right arm that's slightly oversized, and Drax is dressed as if he's right out of the stone age. Marvel also asks the question, "Who are the Guardians of the Galaxy?" Another teaser shows an enlarged Groot head spewing fire out of its mouth onto a planet.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Tops Fandango's Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

According to a survey conducted by Fandango, moviegoers are excited to see a collection of Marvel movies in the new year. Topping that list is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, most likely James Gunn's final Marvel movie after taking the position of co-CEO at DC Studios. While Gunn brings his Guardians saga to a dramatic end, there are still a lot of movies to look forward to in 2023. On the Marvel side, we have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, DC has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Harrison Ford returns in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Coming in first place for Fandango's Most Anticipated Blockbusters of 2023 is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Second place is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The sixth through 10th spots are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Creed III, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also has the Most Anticipated Hero in 2023: Chris Pratt's Star-Lord. Pratt is a busy man in 2023, as he also voices everyone's favorite heroic plumber Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie animated movie.

Dave Bautista Says Goodbye to Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista has leveraged his popularity in Guardians of the Galaxy into becoming one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, but now it's time to say goodbye to the character. After almost a decade, and appearances in three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, a holiday special, and cameos in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, Bautista is ready to put the role of Drax behind him. In an interview with GQ, Bautista sounded pretty relieved to put long makeup sessions behind him while hoping that he can embrace some roles with a little more nuance.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him," Bautista told the magazine. "But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information regarding Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy relaunch.