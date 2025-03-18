Guy Fieri Makes His DC Comics Debut

You just never know who will show up in the DC Universe, and this week it’s the Mayor of Flavortown making his DC Comics debut. That would be celebrity chef and Food Network Star Guy Fieri, and he will be making his DC Comics debut in style courtesy of a fantastic variant cover for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #37 from superstar artist Dan Mora that features Fieri, Superman, and Batman. You can check out his big debut below.

As you can see on the cover, Fieri is driving his trademark 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible while passing by a sign reading Flavortown USA in the background. You can also see a Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives sign in the background, with Superman and Batman bringing some food to the festivities.

This is the latest in a series of celebrity and pop culture star covers, with past covers featuring stars like Jack White, Sir Paul McCartney, Jerry Seinfeld, William Shatner, and Nicolas Cage. You can find the official description of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #37 below.

“THE WAVES CRASH! Superman and Batman have a code against killing… but does a king of Atlantis? As the Floronic Man makes his final play for dominion over the seas, Aquaman is forced to react as a warrior, not a superhero — and the consequences will surprise you!”

There’s even bigger things in store for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest than just celelbritity apperances, as issue #38 will kick off the first crossover in DC’s All In era. After starting in World’s Finest #38, part 2 of the 3 part event will take place in Justice League Unlimited #6, and that’s where we finally get some major answers in regards to the villainous group Inferno and who is behind it.

The 3rd and final part of the event will take place in the Batman/Superman: World’s Finest 2025 Annual, and there are some big things happening here as well. Fans will see the origin of the Legion of Doom and see the grand picture of what they’ve all been plotting this whole tie, and fans will also get a World’s Finest debut from Green Lantern John Stewart. Who knows, perhaps Fieri will make another appearance before the event is done too.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #37 will land in comic stores on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025.

What do you think of Fieri’s DC Comics debut, and what other stars would you like to see get a spotlight? Let us know in the comments and you can also talk all things comics with me on bluesky @knightofoa!