The First DC All In Crossover Has Arrived with “We Are Yesterday”

DC launched into its All In era last year to great success, and now it’s about to embark on the first Al In era crossover. The events of the DC All In Special will return with a vengeance in “We Are Yesterday”, which will be the first major crossover of DC All In and will hit this April. Justice League Unlimited writer Mark Waid will be teaming up with an all-star team of co-writers and artists for a three part story that will take place across Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, Justice League Unlimited, and the Batman/Superman: World’s Finest 2025 Annual, and you can get your first look at the crossover below.

Gorilla Grodd will be commanding the spotlight first in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #38, which hits stores on April 16th. Superman and Batman will have their hands full, as dealing with Grodd’s powerful psychic abilities is already a challenge on a normal day, but this time around there’s something different at play. It seems Grodd has knowledge of the future, and it likely somehow connects to Darkseid’s shocking death in the All In Special.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #38 will also have the first of three connecting main covers by Dan Mora, and fans can also pick up variant covers by Gavin Guidry, Adrían Gutiérrez, and Elizabeth Torque, plus an April Fools’ Day variant cover by Brandt & Stein.

Part of the story will take place in Justice League Unlimited #6, where fans will finally find out who is behind the sinister cult Inferno. It also has something to do with several key villains, including Lex Luthor, Cheetah, The Joker, and more, but what that is remains to be seen. Waid and artist Travis Moore will be at the helm, and fans can expect the lead-up to a massive throwdown when the issue hits stores on April 23rd.

Justice League Unlimited #6 will feature the second of those three connecting covers by Mora, and will also feature variant covers by Lee Bermejo, Nathan Szerdy, Dan Jurgens, Felipe Massafera, and Moore.

The third and final part of the crossover story will take place in the Batman/Superman: World’s Finest 2025 Annual on April 30th, which will be written by Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and Morgan Hampton, who are joined by artists Dan McDaid and Clayton Henry. The origin of the Legion of Doom will be revealed, and the League will discover that DC’s biggest villains have been plotting a massive scheme that could take down the entire League. It will also be the World’s Finest debut of John Stewart, so at least the heroes will be getting some key reinforcements at the best possible time.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest 2025 Annual will feature the third and final connecting main cover by Mora as well as variant covers by Henry, Salvador Larroca, and Laura Braga.

