The Umbrella Academy Gets Its First Spinoff in Hazel and Cha Cha Save Christmas

While the attention in The Umbrella Academy is often on the team put together by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, there’s plenty of other supporting characters that have become fan favorites over the years. That definitely includes the lethal timeline hitmen Hazel and Cha Cha, who are often trying to hunt Number 5 or someone else down when they go messing with future events, and now they’re getting their very own spinoff, and it’s the first spinoff ever for The Umbrella Academy. What better way to celebrate Local Comic Shop Day than with a story about hitmen saving Christmas, and that’s exactly what fans will get when they pick up Hazel and Cha Cha Save Christmas: Tales from the Umbrella Academy, and you can check out the new cover by Bill Sienkiewicz below.

As you can see, the new Sienkiewicz cover features Hazel and Cha Cha doing what they do best, and that’s dishing out punishment with ridiculous weaponry and those trademark cartoon masks. Evidently saving Christmas is going to require quite a bit of bloodshed, but then again, would you expect anything less?

At least they are embracing the holiday season a bit with that gorgeous Christmas tree and some lovely snowflakes livening up the scene, and you can check out the full cover below.

You can also check out the official description for the issue below.

“Hazel and Cha Cha–the bizarre assassins who first appear in Umbrella Academy: Dallas and blew audiences away in the Netflix series–track down a rogue time agent and cross paths with a plot to discredit Christmas! * The first Umbrella Academy spinoff!”

Fans who have watched Netflix’s hit adaptation of The Umbrella Academy know Hazel as actor Cameron Britton and Cha Cha as Mary J. Blige and fans are eager to see more of the show when it returns for season 2. You can check out the synopsis for season 1 below.

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The Umbrella Academy season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet.