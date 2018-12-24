Preview: Secrets End in Confrontation in ‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956’ #2

It’s Christmas Eve, and to kick things off for you the right way we’ve got an exclusive first look at Dark Horse’s Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956 #2!

The new issue starts off with a conversation between Trevor and Margaret that feels like it has been a long time coming, and Trevor is on the wrong side of it. To be fair, you’d be annoyed too if you had someone give you a job and then just pull your best agents out from under you and send them off to who knows where.

That’s what Trevor’s been doing, unfortunately, and to top it off he isn’t even telling Margaret where they are. So agents like Susan Xiang and Hellboy are off running errands for Trevor and are completely off the map, though we do see where Xiang’s been by preview’s end.

It seems she’s been on a golf course on that secret mission of Trevor’s, and with some careful planning, she’s officially made contact. As for what Hellboy’s been doing, well, you’ll just have to read the full issue.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956 #2 is written by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson, and is drawn by Yishan Li, Mike Norton, Avon and Oeming. The book is colored by Dave Stewart and the cover is done by Dave Johnson. The official description is included below.

“Professor Bruttenholm sends two agents in opposite directions on off-the-books missions, while the B.P.R.D. loses sight of Hellboy as he wanders through Mexico, and Varvaras pet projects stir up discontent among her team of occult scientists.”

Publication Date: December 26, 2018

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956 #2 hits comic stores on December 26th, 2018.

Hit the next slide for our exclusive preview.

