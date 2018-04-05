Exclusive Preview: A Mother Travels To Hell And Back In ‘Her Infernal Descent’ #1

Few things can come between someone and their family, and that includes venturing into hell itself.

That’s exactly what one mother sets out to do in an effort to save her family in Her Infernal Descent from AfterShock Comics, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the first issue. As you can see though, she does take some convincing that any of what this ghostly figure has to offer is bound in truth, but getting your family back can push you to take leaps you never would otherwise.

Fans are in for a story of longing, love, and regret, and you can check out the preview of Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, and Kyle Charles’ big first issue in the gallery.

The new series will put its own spin on the classic Dante’s Inferno, with a few modern twists of course.

“The short and easy answer is that Her Infernal Descent is about a middle-aged mother who ventures through the nine circles of hell in an attempt to get her family back,” Nadler said. “However, looking below the surface reveals that it’s about a lot more than that. It’s partially a response to Dante’s Inferno, rewriting it and exploring and updating the famous nine circles of hell for a modern audience.”

“We really took a deep dive into Dante’s work and thought about how we could make this hellish landscape of sin relevant in a world where traditional, biblical sins have become commonplace,” Nadler said. “I dare say they’re even somewhat pleasurable for most people. This allows us to dive into things like online dating, the foodie lifestyle, self-obsession, sexual ideologies, politics, literacy, and so on.”

You can check out the official description of the issue below.

HER INFERNAL DESCENT #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 04.18.18

Writers: Lonnie Nadler & Zac Thompson

Artist: Kyle Charles

Colorist: Jordan Boyd

Letterer: Ryan Ferrier

Cover A: Kyle Charles w/ Jordan Boyd

Cover B: Robert Hack

“A tale of loss told in five parts. Any good mom would march through the inferno of HELL to get her family back.

Unable to cope with the burden of grief, a middle-aged mom descends the nine circles of hell to retrieve her forsaken family. Guided by the ghosts of William Blake and Agatha Christie, this no-nonsense mother journeys deep into a bizarre underworld filled with celebrity sinners, surreal landscapes, and absurd tasks. HER INFERNAL DESCENT is a retelling of Dante’s Inferno that updates the themes for a modern audience.

From the writers of the break-out hit The Dregs, and the artist of Roche Limit, this is HELL like you’ve never seen before.”

Her Infernal Descent #1 lands in comic stores on April 18.