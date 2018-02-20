Here’s a Look at The Many Faces of The Joker

The website Pure Costumes has put out a new infographic that looks as the more notable incarnations of Batman‘s arch-nemesis The Joker from comic books, television and feature films.

Batman’s greatest foe, created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson, first appeared in Batman #1, which was published by DC Comics on April 25, 1940. Over the decades, he’s almost consistently kept his clownish appearance — white face, bright red lips, green hair and a purple suit. However, the shape of his face and his physique have varied with each new artist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for The Joker’s personality and criminal motivations, those have differed. At times he’s been a homicidal killer while other times he’s been more of a prankster. Either way, he always finds the humor in whatever criminal act he is participating in.

Check out the infographic below.

Suicide Squad is set to be released August 5, 2016.