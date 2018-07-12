Enter The World Of Mob Sandwiches In ‘Hot Lunch Special’ #1

AfterShock Comics is launching a brand new series called Hot Lunch Special, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

Hot Lunch Special #1 comes from writer Eliot Rahal and artist Jorge Fornes, with Taylor Esposito on Letters. The series revolves around the Khoury family, a family centered in Minnesota who pride themselves on the fact that they’ve become the largest distributors of vending machine sandwiches in the region.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You might not expect the Mob to play a part in a story like that, but when long-held secrets come to light one Khory, Dorothy Khoury, is tasked with bringing her family together to fight back and keep their business and family alive for years to come.

She’ll need all the help she can get, and you can get a look at the brand new series in the gallery. The official description can be found below.

Hot Lunch Special #1 / $3.99 / 32 Pages / color / On sale 8.08.2018

Writer: Eliot Rahal

Artist: Jorge Fornes

Color: Jorge Fornes

Letters: Taylor Esposito

Cover A: Jorge Fornes

Cover B: Robert Hack

“From Eliot Rahal, the writer of Cult Classic, The Paybacks and Quantum & Woody comes HOT LUNCH SPECIAL, with art by Jorge Fornes (Amazing X-Men, Wolverine, Magnus)! A midwestern noir series set in the harsh landscape of the northern Minnesota Iron Range—HOT LUNCH SPECIAL is all about family, food and the fight for survival.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7499]

The Khourys are a classic immigrant success story: A fractious and quarrelsome Lebanese family who carved their slice of the American Dream by becoming the largest distributors of vending machine sandwiches in the upper northern Midwest.

Unfortunately, the Khourys’ gains have been ill-gotten, and a branch of the Chicago Irish Mob has come back to collect a past debt. Fealty is demanded, shots are fired and long-hidden family secrets are fully revealed. Now Dorothy Khoury, the daughter of the family patriarch, is forced to unite her splintered bloodline and fight back.

Only one question is worth asking…is blood thicker than sandwiches?”

Hot Lunch Special #1 launches from AfterShock Comics on August 8.