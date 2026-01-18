5 Perfect Superman & Spider-Man Crossovers Marvel and DC Are Ignoring

In just a few months, Superman and Spider-Man are about to meet again for the very first time. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Clark Kent and Peter Parker’s first crossover in Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, DC Comics and Marvel are publishing two new one-shots chock full of stories that bring their worlds together. Much like the Big Two’s Deadpool and Batman comics, these specials will have one main feature and several backup crossover stories. This time, however, the backups will largely feature a member of Superman’s supporting cast interacting with someone from Spider-Man’s corner of the Marvel Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now we know there’s some really good stories lined up for these specials (I’m particularly looking forward to the Jimmy Olsen and Carnage backup). But after looking at the stories revealed for both one-shots, I can’t help but feel like there’s some strong crossovers DC and Marvel are missing. I mean, Marvel just dropped a Peach Momoko variant cover with Supergirl and Spider-Girl. That sounds like a great idea, yet it was nowhere in the solicitations! While the one-shots do look incredibly awesome, he’s 5 ideas that, sadly, Marvel and DC likely aren’t including in the upcoming crossover.

5. Livewire and Black Cat

One’s an amazing cat burglar, and the other is a literal shock jock. Both Livewire and Black Cat both have pretty on-the-nose costumed identities, and they’ve also had similar trajectories in the last several years. Though often presented as antagonists to Superman and Spider-Man, both Leslie Willis and Felicia Hardy have served as unexpected allies. A story that brings these femme fatales together to swap stories or maybe create a little trouble together could make for a great crossover. If nothing else, seeing how well Livewire’s loud personality complements Black Cat’s thrill-seeking nature would be incredibly entertaining.

4. Venom and Eradicator

While the Eradicator’s star has not risen as far as Venom’s, both of these characters reflect one another just as much as they reflect their respective hero. Venom and Eradicator are dark mirrors of Spider-Man and Superman, and yet, they each have their own sense of justice. Plus, they each have unique powers that really help separate them from Clark and Peter. I could see a fantastic short where these two spend time discussing their journeys and how their relationships with Spider-Man or Superman have helped them grow. Also, these two just look plain cool side by side.

3. Spidercide and Bizarro

I do find it fascinating that both Superman and Spider-Man have been cloned and that their clones have become interesting characters in their own right. And since Peter has been cloned dozens of times, let me make it clear I’m talking about Spidercide. He and Bizarro were both made for similar reasons, and the end result was two creations that, while similar, were kind of imperfect. I’ve always loved Bizarro stories, especially ones that take a more nuanced look at him when exploring the concept of identity and I think he and Spidercide would have a lot to talk about.

2. Sideways and Sentry

You can’t tell me this wouldn’t be funny. Both Marvel and DC have parodies of each other’s icons, so why not bring them out for this? Really turn the crossover concept on its head by having Superman and Spider-Man’s legally distinct counterparts meet instead of them. A chronically online streamer and a man whose dark side could end the world? That’s a pretty novel idea. I love parody characters, and I think uniting Sideways and Sentry is just fun. I just really want to see Sideways again, and this’d be a hell of a way to bring him back.

1. Spider-Gwen and Supergirl

As mentioned earlier, I’m quite surprised that Marvel and DC aren’t going for the obvious here. Peach Momoko variant aside, Spider-Gwen and Supergirl are both incredibly popular fan-favorites. They’re both young women who have overcome a lot of trauma and who have really made a name for themselves in the past few years. I like that Miles and Jon are getting a story in Marvel’s half of the collaboration, but I really can’t help but think the Big Two missed something by not having a story where Kara and Gwen get to hang out with one another.

What possible crossovers do you think Marvel and DC Comics are missing out on with the upcoming Superman and Spider-Man crossover books? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!