I Think This is Superman’s Greatest Love Interest (& It’s Not Lois Lane)

It’s no secret that Superman has liked —and loved— Lois Lane since his early days as a reporter at the Daily Planet. But she was never his only love interest. Long before meeting Lois, he had romantic connections while growing up in Kansas, and even after meeting her, he encountered several women with whom he shared a mutual attraction. While Lois ultimately won his heart, that doesn’t necessarily mean they were “soul mates” or a perfect match. It was never “love at first sight.” In fact, both would likely agree that making their relationship work requires a great deal of patience and effort.

However, despite his relationship with Lois, it is Clark’s childhood friend, Lana Lang, who must be considered Superman’s true perfect match. In other words, Lana possesses a level of compatibility with Clark that goes beyond the deep connection he developed with Lois over the years. She shares a natural affinity with him — an instinctive, more intimate bond that speaks to a deeper emotional resonance. Put simply, more than Lois, Lana is the one who truly “completes” Superman.

Superman Was No Bruce Wayne, But He Did Attract Interest

Despite being someone who, as Clark Kent, women might not be immediately drawn to—and, as Superman, someone many might consider unattainable—he has been involved in several romantic relationships. These relationships span a remarkably diverse range of personalities, which is all the more intriguing given the contrast between his immense power as Superman and his mild-mannered persona as Clark Kent. One particularly interesting example appears in Supergirl #79 by Peter David and Gary Frank, which reveals an alternate timeline in which Superman marries his cousin, Supergirl.

Then there’s his relationship with Wonder Woman, which stands out as one of the most significant—not just in Clark’s life, but in the history of the DC Universe. Much like his relationship with Lois, Superman, and Diana began as workplace allies whose friendship gradually evolved into a romance. It’s fair to say that no other man and woman could share the same experiences as two of the most iconic pillars of DC’s superhero community. However, despite how well they appear to complement each other on the surface, each iteration of their relationship has lacked the deep, personal connection that Clark shares with Lana and Lois.

Lana Lang is a Childhood Love That Never Went Away

But regardless of the relationships Superman has had since moving to Metropolis, none compare to the one he shares with Lana Lang. As the old saying goes, nothing beats the friends you grew up with. These friendships are rooted in genuine, unfiltered interactions, free from the influences of stressful work environments that often shape adult friendships. Lana knew Clark as a child, and they essentially grew up together, developing a mutual attraction early on that persists into adulthood. She’s seen Clark and his most vulnerable and loved him all the same.

Lana knew that Clark was Superman —or Superboy, as it were— long before most others did. As a result, she was aware of the struggles he faced growing up and stepping into the role of a god-like figure living among humans during his formative years, while other kids their age were dealing with the far more manageable challenges of puberty. In many ways, Superman would not be the man he is today without Lana Lang. Without question, she serves as the foundation of his humanity — a grounding presence that helps keep both his powers and his sense of place in the world stable and realistic.

What truly illustrates why Lana is Superman’s greatest love interest is her willingness—even as a teenager—to sacrifice their love so he could fulfill his destiny. No one else, not even Lois, was prepared to give up so much for him. Though their relationship has its complications, their bond is rooted in shared experiences, trust, and a mutual understanding forged during the most formative years of their lives. This connection runs so deep that it becomes fundamental to who they are.

While Lois Lane remains Superman’s definitive partner, Lana Lang stands out as his most significant alternate love interest, embodying his human side and nostalgic past. Other relationships – like Wonder Woman, while interesting, never reached the level of connection that Clark Kent, more so than Superman, shared with Lana Lang.