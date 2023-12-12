Ian Gibson, Famed Judge Dredd Artist, Dead at 77

Ian Gibson, a career comics artist perhaps best known for helping bring Judge Dredd to life, has died. Gibson's passing was made public through a statement shared by his family on Facebook, revealing the artist passed away after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 77.

"It is with great sadness, I bring the news that my father Ian Gibson passed away at 1 a.m. this morning, losing his battle with cancer. He fought valiantly, and I was with him holding his hand right until his very last moments. The pain that swells inside me is immeasurable, but I know that he rests now his pain is over," Gibson's son Luke shared to a Facebook Group dedicated to the artist.

"He loved all of you so much, and he always spoke of how much you all meant to him, continuing to draw right up until he could no longer hold a pencil," he added. "Your kind words have helped us through this dark time, and now my father has gone to be with the many legends he helped create I know that he will live on, in all of our hearts and minds as the hero he was to so many."

Gibson's bold inking lent itself best to comics that were kept black-and-white, allowing the creator to work on hundreds of Dredd comics throughout his career. Though collaborations with 2000AD always seemed to be at the forefront of his workload, Gibson also dipped his toes into Big Two work, doing art for Green Lantern, Mister Miracle, and more for DC throughout the 1980s.

"He was an amazing father and I will always be proud of him. I will always consider myself blessed to have been his little boy, he really was one of a kind, his generosity knew no bounds and he often gave so selflessly to others. Today the world shines a little less bright, not just for me, but for everyone his beautiful story has touched," the family's statement added.

The family's statement ended by revealing much of Gibson's money was spent on cancer treatment and end-of-life care. As such, Gibson's son intends to start a GoFundMe campaign to help fund a headstone after his father's burial.

"As you can imagine this is all very tough for me [at the moment] and trying to hold back my tears as I write this is extremely difficult, but I would like to give my dad a send off that he would be proud of and I'm really hoping that we can do it together. With all my love, thank you," Luke concluded.