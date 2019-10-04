IDW Announces Bermuda, A Comic Filled With Dinosaurs and Pirates in Another Dimension

IDW Publishing has announced that it will publish Bermuda, a new four-issue comic miniseries from writer John Layman (Chew) and Nick Bradshaw (Wolverine and the X-Men) that focuses on a 16-year-old girl of the same name in a dimension full of dinosaurs and pirates. The announcement comes as part of IDW’s presence at New York Comic Con this weekend.

“Bermuda is a story that’s been rattling around in my head for a while, and the type of book I’ve wanted to write for quite some time: high adventure with a jungle hero in a strange, savage land filled with all kinds of dangers and a world that’s both weird and wonderful,” Layman says. “In addition to Chew, my absolute favorite books I’ve ever done have been with IDW – Scarface, Godzilla, and Mars Attacks – so I’m hoping lightning strikes a fourth time with Bermuda!”

Here’s how IDW describes the Bermuda in its press release announcing the title:

“Bermuda is just your normal, everyday 16-year old girl – who just happens to live in an otherworldly dimension, swarming with dinosaurs and pirates! But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in this action-packed saga as we discover just who Bermuda is and how she came to be!”

You can check out a cover for Bermuda by artist Nick Bradshaw below:

“I’m excited to be working on Bermuda,” Bradshaw says. “John is giving me thrilling stories full of adventure and suspense — so much so, I don’t know if I can do them justice, but I’m sure as hell going to try!”

“Nick Bradshaw is an insane talent whose work I’ve been in love with since the moment I’d laid eyes on it,” Layman adds, “so I’m thrilled to be teamed up with him. Plus, I’m getting a chance to reunite with my old boss and good friend, the Eisner-award accumulating editor extraordinaire, Scott Dunbier.”

Bermuda, which is intended to be a four-issue miniseries, is scheduled to launch at some point next year. It is unclear whether this is the full creative team or if a letterer and inker will be announced in the future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of IDW right here.