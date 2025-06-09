The Injustice Society’s Big Plan Has Been Revealed and I’m Not Sure It Makes Sense

JSA is shaping up to be one of the best team books on the stands. The Justice Society is one of DC’s greatest teams, having fought evil since the Golden Age. The modern version of the team combines the best heroes of yesteryear with the heroes who have taken up the legacies of the olden days. The latest series has been focusing on the team’s battle with the Injustice Society, an assemblage of the JSA’s greatest foes. This battle has been pretty damaging to the JSA. The team’s core members were pulled into Surtur’s Realm, where Wildcat died fighting Wotan, saving Doctor Fate’s life. The rest of the JSA had to deal with a traitor problem, all while trying to figure out where their teammates were pulled to and what exactly has been going on in the interim. JSA #8 is a flashback tale related to the modern story, as the JSA face off against Johnny Sorrow and Wotan in WWII. The issue ends with the revelation of the Injustice Society’s plans.

Those plans honestly aren’t extremely surprising — it’s basically something that Johnny Sorrow has tried every time he’s showed up as a villain — but the fact that he was able to rope the entire Injustice Society into it is a rather big shock. The Injustice Society has done a lot of damage over the years, but this latest scheme is their most destructive. However, I don’t really think it makes sense for most of the group to be involved in this scheme.

The Injustice Society’s Latest Plan Could Destroy the World

The Injustice Society has had a lot of members over the years. It was first established in the Golden Age comics, and was one of the first supervillain teams as modern readers would recognize them. They’re the same basic premise of the Justice Society; the Justice Society were an assemblage of DC’s greatest heroes, so it stood to reason that the only people who could fight them successfully were an assemblage of their enemies. Classic DC villains like Vandal Savage, the Wizard, Solomon Grundy, and more would join the team, and new versions would show up over the decades, always out to get revenge against the Injustice Society. The Injustice Society has tried to take over the world numerous times over the years, but their attacks usually aren’t heavy on the wholesale damage — they actually want to have a world to take over, not destroy it. The current team consists of Johnny Sorrow, Wotan, Solomon Grundy, Red Lantern II, Doctor Elemental, Gentleman Ghost, Kobra, Vanderlyle, and the Fog. It’s a great team of villains.

JSA #8 show Sorrow and Wotan working together in WWII. They made their way to Germany and were able to get the Spear of Destiny. They didn’t want it to take control of superpowered beings, though, which is normally what it was used for. Instead, they wanted it as part of a summoning. Sorrow has always been about summoning the dark gods of the Subtle Realms to the Earth. These Lovecraftian beings don’t want to come here because of the shopping or the wealth; no, they want to devour everything in their path. The end of the issue reveals that this is also the goal of the Injustice Society in the present day. Now obviously, there has to be more in it for Wotan at least if he’s helping Sorrow — he’s probably been promised some amazing power or something — but it’s hard to see the rest of the Injustice Society go for it.

Lies? Deception?

The Injustice Society is a lot of things, but they aren’t wholesale monsters. Some of them, like Gentleman Ghost, just want wealth. Others want revenge against the JSA for prior defeats. Them coming together for a plan to take on the JSA makes a lot of sense. However, the thing about it is this — they aren’t the type to want to destroy the entire world. The worst thing they want to do to the entire world is take it over. Otherwise, the Injustice Society isn’t a bunch of mad dogs. Summoning the gods of the Subtle Realms is like letting wolves into the henhouse.

There’s really only one reason for any of this to be happening — Sorrow and Wotan fooled everyone. The two of them have been working together for decades, and it looks like their plans are finally coming to fruition. It’ll be interesting to see what happens when the rest of the team learns the truth. Kobra is told at the end, and she doesn’t exactly look too enthused by the whole situation.

JSA #8 is on sale now.