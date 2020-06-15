Marvel Reveals New Iron Man Suit

✖

Iron Man is back in a new series from Marvel Comics this September. Marvel announced the new series from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist CAFU last week with a trailer and a cover by Alex Ross. The cover reveals a new Iron Man for Tony Stark's return to action. Ross designed the armor himself. It's a more streamlined look compared to some of Iron Man's more recent suits. The design reflects the "back to basics" approach of the new Iron Man series, which sees Tony trying to get his hands dirty again and detach himself from his corporate celebrity lifestyle. Iron Man #1 picks up after the events of the Iron Man 2020 event, which saw Tony's adoptive brother Arno Stark forcibly taking over the mantle of Iron Man while Tony became the leader of a synthetic life revolution. Cantwell looks forward to bringing Iron Man back to his roots.

"I'm over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger. Since Bob Layton's art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I've been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run, I'm aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man?" said Cantwell in a press release. "Tony's going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We'll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe."

Cantwell is best known for co-creating the critically-acclaimed AMC television series Halt and Catch Fire. He's also the writer of Marvel's Doctor Doom series, which received a 2020 Eisner Awards nomination. Here's Marvel's cover and synopsis for Iron Man #1:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Tony is putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. But can he really lay that Stark-sized ego down? Life isn't always that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip a billionaire down to his bolts, does he run solid…or just overheat? "

Iron Man #1 goes on sale in comic book stores and digital storefronts in September.

Iron Man #1

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by CAFU

Wraparound cover art by Alex Ross

