Marvel Releases Iron Man 2020 Trailer

Marvel has been teasing their new series Iron Man 2020 for months now, and today they dropped a teaser trailer for the new book. Dan Slott and Christos Gage are on tap to write the title. Pete Woods is aboard for the art duties over the course of six issues. Tony Stark’s fate will be revealed before his brother Arno will step into the armor to become Iron Man. All the way back in 1984, Stark got a visit from a future version of the hero hailing from the year 2020. With that year being upon us, Marvel decided to give readers a blast from the past by having Arno appear once again as Iron Man. Things get started in January, and the company says that this event will “redefine” Iron Man forever. The trailer calls the new hero a hero from the future, ready to combat the problems of today. Sensing that Artificial Intelligence poses a threat to humanity, it will be up to Stark to step in and save the world from this new threat.

It looks like the new Iron Man won’t be alone in this fight as there are three other titles highlighted in the trailer. Force Works 2020, Machine Man 2020, and Rescue 2020 will all be along for the ride. Next year is going to be full of Marvel embracing future timelines for stories. As fans know, 2099 is coming back with a vengeance next year as well and that event also focuses on alternate versions of memorable Marvel Comics heroes in a far-flung future. But, 2020 is right here and much more grounded by the events leading into the book including Tony Stark’s current predicament with his time running short. Tom Breevort talked about the prospect of Arno Stark headed into the event in a statement around the announcement of Iron Man 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Like the inexorable turning of pages on a calendar, we’ve been building up to the arrival of 2020 and the advent of Arno Stark as Iron Man ever since this latest run began!,” Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained. “Here, all of the larger themes we’ve been playing with will come to the fore in a big, sweeping, epic action movie that anyone can enjoy!”

Here’s Marvel’s official description of Iron Man 2020:

“The future is now! Artificial Intelligences present a clear and present danger to humanity and must be brought to heel! The Robot Rebellion battles for the establishment of robot rights! And Arno Stark IS Iron Man!”

According to Marvel’s earlier release, there will be several tie-ins to Iron Man 2020 that will amplify the event.

Iron Man 2020 #1 goes on sale January 15th.